The untold story of Arsenal’s wartime triumphs and heartbreaking sacrifices

The Second World War (1939-1945) was one of the darkest periods in human history, affecting millions of lives across the globe. Football was no exception, with the regular league programme suspended and countless players seeing their careers interrupted or brought to a tragic end.

During the war years, English football was reorganised into regional competitions, with Arsenal competing in the Football League South. Remarkably, 42 of the club’s 44 registered players were conscripted into military service.

When war broke out in 1939, Arsenal were enjoying one of the most successful periods in their history. Under the legendary Herbert Chapman, and later George Allison following Chapman’s death from pneumonia in 1934, the Gunners had won five First Division titles and two FA Cups during a golden era for the club.

Due to their location, Arsenal competed in the Football League South alongside rivals such as Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Southampton, Clapton Orient (Leyton Orient), Aldershot and others in an 18-team competition.

Despite the disruption, Arsenal still found success. They won the League South ‘A’ Division in 1939/40 before lifting the London League in 1941/42 and the Football League South title the following season.

Wartime success on the pitch

The FA Cup, which Arsenal had reached three times during the 1930s, was suspended because of the war. The Gunners had lifted the famous trophy in 1930 by beating Huddersfield Town 2-0 before winning it again in 1936 with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United, courtesy of an injured Ted Drake’s late winner.

In place of the FA Cup came the Football League War Cup.

Arsenal lifted the southern section of the competition in 1943, producing one of the most memorable performances in the club’s wartime history by thrashing Charlton Athletic 7-1 at Wembley in front of 75,000 spectators. For a few hours, football offered supporters an escape from the harsh realities of war.

Future Arsenal legend Reg Lewis was the star of the show, scoring four goals in what remains one of the highest-scoring major cup finals ever played at the Empire Stadium.

The heartbreaking human cost of war

While Arsenal enjoyed success on the pitch, the club suffered unimaginable losses away from football.

Nine Arsenal players lost their lives during the conflict.

Former defender Herbie Roberts, who served as a lieutenant in the Royal Fusiliers, died from the skin infection erysipelas in June 1944. Promising teenage winger Bobby Daniel, serving as an RAF flight sergeant gunner, went missing over Berlin on Christmas Eve in 1943. Goalkeeper Bill Dean lost his life when HMS Naiad was torpedoed in 1942 while serving in the Royal Navy.

Young Welsh full-back Cyril Tooze survived being captured in Tunisia before later being killed by a German sniper in Italy in February 1944.

Alongside them, Sidney Pugh, Harry Cook, William Parr, Leslie Lack and Hugh Glass also tragically lost both their lives and their football careers.

Others escaped with their lives but saw their playing careers changed forever.

Cliff Bastin

Arsenal’s all-time leading scorer for almost 60 years, affectionately known as “Boy” Bastin, was exempt from military service due to chronic hearing problems.

Instead, he remained in London serving as an Air Raid Precautions warden alongside future Arsenal manager Tom Whittaker. Although spared combat, his playing career soon came to an end, retiring in early 1947.

George Swindin

Goalkeeper George Swindin volunteered as a war reserve policeman before joining the Territorial Army, where he rose to the rank of Company Sergeant Major in the Army Physical Training Corps.

After the war, he established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper before later managing the club between 1958 and 1962.

Ted Drake

Arsenal’s fifth-highest goalscorer of all time served as a physical training instructor in the Royal Air Force.

During his service, Drake suffered a serious back injury that forced him to retire from playing in 1945. He would later enjoy further success from the dugout, becoming the first man to win the English league title as both a player and manager when he guided Chelsea to the championship in 1955.

Eddie Hapgood

Legendary Arsenal captain Eddie Hapgood also served in the RAF while continuing to appear in wartime fixtures whenever possible.

Following the end of the conflict, a series of injuries persuaded him to bring his illustrious playing career to a close.

Football is often overshadowed when discussing the Second World War, understandably so given the scale of the tragedy. Yet Arsenal still managed to find moments of joy and success during those difficult years, even if the wartime honours were later excluded from the official record books.

Sadly, goals scored during the war also failed to count towards players’ career totals, while strict wartime regulations meant many stars were significantly underpaid. In his book Arsenal From The Heart, long-serving club secretary Bob Wall recalled how iconic figures such as Eddie Hapgood and Ted Drake struggled financially despite their immense contributions both on and off the pitch.

The war changed football forever, but it also highlighted the courage, sacrifice and resilience of so many connected with Arsenal Football Club.

What are your thoughts on Arsenal’s remarkable wartime history? Let us know in the comments below.

Liam Harding

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