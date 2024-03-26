The upcoming fixture congestion will be the biggest test for Arsenal’s squad depth – We must rotate

Arsenal set to face 2 games a week for the remainder of the season

Arsenal have a massive period of football coming that is a big worry to me. If we beat Bayern Munich in The Champions League, we could be set to face 2 games every week for the remainder of the season which some might look at as not that much, but after a pretty full on season and last season’s congested amount of games, it does leave me to feel a bit concerned about the work load that our players are going to have to face in the coming months.

Currently we sit on top of the table and will travel to The Etihad to face Manchester City after the international break in what could be a make or break game for us if we want to win the title this season, then we play Luton and Brighton shortly after, in which we can hopefully see a bit of rotation to give our stars a rest. Then we look onto The Champions League and will welcome Bayern Munich to The Emirates, playing 4 games in the space of 10 days, including Aston Villa in between the UCL games, where once again will need to see changes to our personnel

This is not only a big workload for our players, but it could definitely lead to injuries that we just don’t need. We are about to face the biggest part of the season and having our players rested a ready will be vital if we want to challenge for the title this season. Players are already starting to pick up niggles and injuries, and some have had to leave internation duty or not even go at all, leaving our squad looking a little thin and without depth.

We are obviously not the only club who are picking up a few injuries, Kyle Walker was also forced out from playing for England after picking up a knock against Brazil in their friendly game at Wembley the other day. Saka has been forced to withdraw from England duty with complaints of an ongoing muscle injury and Brazilian trio Jesus, Gabriel and Martinelli were all ruled out of international duty.

We are nursing some players back from long term injuries and hopefully both Tomiyasu and Partey will be fit and ready for the game against Man City, and after having a run about against QPR in our behind closed doors game the other day, I am expecting them to be in contention but because of the injuries being somewhat recurring, we will have to take caution.

It worries me that the workload will get too much and were a few injuries away from disaster when at this point in the season, we need to be stronger than ever. I think the overload of football from last season, the world cup and international duties, have really taken a toll on the players and with such a busy period coming up, hopefully we can manage it well and keep everyone as fit as possible.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

