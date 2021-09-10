The very first Just Arsenal Video Preview – Arsenal v Norwich can save Arteta’s job

Hi everyone I am quite excited to announce JustArsenal starting our very own YouTube Channel. It’s about time we started keeping up with the changes in the Social Media lives of Arsenal fans and I am hoping you will all be impressed with our very first offering.

We have teamed up with WollyT, who is an Arsenal fanatic and knows as much about the Gunners as I do, if not more!

So today he has created a quick 10 minute Preview of the Arsenal v Norwich game, with discussion about the probable line ups and other interesting facts that are talking points ahead of the game. We are aiming to do indepth subjects but without taking up too much of your valuable time!

He will also be at the game himself tomorrow, so he can give us a birds-eye review after the game. We are certainly hoping to see a much-improved Arsenal performance from Arteta’s new signings mixed in with our own young stars to kickstart our season.

I hope you enjoy the video and analysis as much as we did, and if so please subscribe to the Channel for more Arsenal content than you can handle!