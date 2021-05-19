The votes are in – Here is the JustArsenal EPL Team Of The Season

Thanks to those who took the time out to vote for their EPL Best Team Of The Season. 39 players got at least one vote. CM was the position which had the most votes shared. Dias by a considerable distance got the majority of votes.
So based on the majority, here are our Justarsenal team of the season ….
Ederson GK
Wan Bissaka RB
Dias CB
Stones CB
Shaw (LB)
Gundogan (CM)
KDB (CM)
Fernandes (CM)
Mahrez (LAM)
Kane (Striker)
Salah (RAM)
Do you think we have missed any stand out players?
Dan Smith
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Unbalanced midfield and no Foden?Prefer Reece James at RB.
Mason Mount or Tomas Soucek instead of Gundogan. Simply because Gundogan hasn’t started that many matches (because of Pep’s immense rotation no doubt).
And maybe, just maybe, Martinez instead of Ederson.
Based on that list, the players I want to see at Arsenal are:
1. Harry Kane
2. Luke Shaw
3. Aaron Wan-Bissaka
4. Dias
You forgot about Pepe and Willian!