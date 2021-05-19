Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

The votes are in – Here is the JustArsenal EPL Team Of The Season

Thanks to those who took the time out to vote for their EPL Best Team Of The Season. 39 players got at least one vote. CM was the position which had the most votes shared. Dias by a considerable distance got the majority of votes.

So based on the majority, here are our Justarsenal team of the season ….

Ederson GK

Wan Bissaka RB

Dias CB

Stones CB

Shaw (LB)

Gundogan (CM)

KDB (CM)

Fernandes (CM)

Mahrez (LAM)

Kane (Striker)

Salah (RAM)

Do you think we have missed any stand out players?

Dan Smith

4 Comments

  1. Grandad says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:59 am

    Unbalanced midfield and no Foden?Prefer Reece James at RB.

  2. DaJuhi says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:08 am

    Mason Mount or Tomas Soucek instead of Gundogan. Simply because Gundogan hasn’t started that many matches (because of Pep’s immense rotation no doubt).

    And maybe, just maybe, Martinez instead of Ederson.

  3. gotanidea says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:22 am

    Based on that list, the players I want to see at Arsenal are:

    1. Harry Kane
    2. Luke Shaw
    3. Aaron Wan-Bissaka
    4. Dias

  4. Grantygooner says:
    May 19, 2021 at 8:30 am

    You forgot about Pepe and Willian!

