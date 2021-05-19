The votes are in – Here is the JustArsenal EPL Team Of The Season

Thanks to those who took the time out to vote for their EPL Best Team Of The Season. 39 players got at least one vote. CM was the position which had the most votes shared. Dias by a considerable distance got the majority of votes.

So based on the majority, here are our Justarsenal team of the season ….

Ederson GK

Wan Bissaka RB

Dias CB

Stones CB

Shaw (LB)

Gundogan (CM)

KDB (CM)

Fernandes (CM)

Mahrez (LAM)

Kane (Striker)

Salah (RAM)

Do you think we have missed any stand out players?

Dan Smith