The wait is over Gooners! Arsenal Women face Liverpool at Emirates in 2023-24 debut WSL match

Finally, the day has come for our Arsenal Women to be back in action for this season of the Women’s Super League. Arsenal Women fans have been eagerly waiting for what feels like forever and the day has finally come to see our women back in red and white at The Emirates as we face off against Liverpool in our first challenge of the season.

It’s always a special day when our women play at The Emirates and today will be no different, with over 50,000 tickets already sold and an expected crowd of around 53,000, the atmosphere should be electric. With plenty of new faces around the squad, we could be seeing up to 5 new faces make their debuts in our opening game against Liverpool.

Katie McCabe has this week confirmed she’s signed a new contract with the club (who haven’t specified how long the new contract will run for), so fans will be excited to see our number 15 back in action and set to stay in the red and white. After an impressive international break, McCabe looks to be coming back to London in fine form.

Jonas Eidevall was asked in his press conference on Friday if we might be seeing Beth Mead get some minutes after her long journey back from injury and said she has been in full training, and we may get to see her grace the pitch against Liverpool.

Compared to our opponents, our women haven’t had as much time together. Liverpool who have played several pre-season games, have had a lot more time to gel and figure each other out, but with a star-studded squad and some incredible recruitment, Arsenal Women look to still be the favourites to take away the three points.

A chance to start the season off in style and sit at the top of the table, our opening game is a must win to set the momentum and standard us Arsenal Women fans and Eidevall will be hoping to see this season. Hopefully the new additions add that little bit extra that we seemed to be missing last season, particularly due to the high level of injuries.

Looking like real contenders for the title and one of the favourites to take it home, our gunner women will hope to come out firing. As heartbreaking as it was to be knocked out of The Champions League in the qualifying stages, all our focus can now turn to the league and the domestic cups and qualifying for next year’s competition.

What’re your thoughts Gooners? What are you most looking forward to for our opening game of the season?

