Has the warm weather break worked wonders for Arsenal?

Are Arsenal finally back to clinical ways?
The win against Crystal Palace on the weekend was a statement win for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad and couldn’t have come at a better time. We had been looking like we were struggling to gel and get the simple things right and it was starting to get a bit worrying, but I think the match on the weekend finally put to bed some worries that I think a lot of us were having and I may be jumping the gun a bit, but it’s renewed my faith.
All season we just haven’t looked as clinical as last season and with the amount of quality we have up front attacking, it was puzzling. It just seemed like we couldn’t do the simple things right and were trying to do too much and forgot how to do the basics.
Thankfully, the game against Palace was a different story.
Here’s a game we won 5-0, but for me, it was still a challenging game, we didn’t run over Palace, we were just clinical with our chances and took every opportunity we could get. Palace weren’t horrific, we were just too good and that’s the type of thing I think we’ve been missing this season. The warm weather training and team bonding looks to have worked and it couldn’t have happened at a better time. We are in a title race and every point now means a lot more than the first half of the season, and if we can play like that every week, I don’t know why we couldn’t go on to win the whole thing.
We did have a two week break, we were fresh and ready to go, compared to Palace, who played mid-week and were coming off a tough loss to Everton, so I don’t want to gas the players or the performance up too much but it was definitely a step in the right direction. You could see what is possible with this squad, but this need’s be consistent, you can’t just play like that against Palace and then go away to Forest and not put in the same type of performance.
But, if we can play like that, take our chances when we’ve got them, punish opponents’ mistakes and work together as a team, we could easily we should win every game from now on.
I think the warm weather training in Dubai has worked, there was clearly a lot of work done trying to help build bonds and just general tactics that you could see coming through against Palace.
Hopefully this is the turning point and instead of losing the chase we start leading it.
Wha’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Warm weather and then playing in the cold didn’t help Rice.
And we didn’t play at all well against Palace.
Apart from 2 set-piece goals we struggled to create anything until 90 + minutes.
We aren’t right yet.
I thought the Trossard goal was an excellent piece of counter attacking and not every one can come from open play. I don’t consider any of the goals to be soft as corners and free kicks near the box are given for a reason.
No. Once the games get going the factual realities of our game weaknesses will rear their heads. You cannot make ‘a silk purse from a cows ear’, is a reality in life. When teams double up on Saka and Martinelli, we will win some…..and definitely not win some, because we don’t have a quality central striker. Arteta is not a brave manager, or he would have sold Nketiah and signed a striker….who is a real striker. We are simply not good enough when the wing channels are blocked. Arteta is too scared to change Plan A, so we are one-dimensional.
I wouldn’t have held on to Nketiah either Sean Williams out of choice. He is a reasonable squad player but not a starter for me. The thorny issue is who was available in the summer?
Worked wonders? Not yet. Not after a game against Crystal Palace who has lost form. We can judge the effect of warm wether in Dubai after Nothinham and Liverpool game. The concern is our goal scoring flaws; so let’s see what happens in this two tough away and home games. The focus is can we score enough with chances that would be created in those games? Against Palace the signs are positive but surely not affirmative.
Yes it obviously has but i think we’re yet to be our possible best for reasons best know to the team and management ONLY, not even fans,pundits and rivals. We are yet to explode!