Has the warm weather break worked wonders for Arsenal?

Are Arsenal finally back to clinical ways?

The win against Crystal Palace on the weekend was a statement win for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad and couldn’t have come at a better time. We had been looking like we were struggling to gel and get the simple things right and it was starting to get a bit worrying, but I think the match on the weekend finally put to bed some worries that I think a lot of us were having and I may be jumping the gun a bit, but it’s renewed my faith.

All season we just haven’t looked as clinical as last season and with the amount of quality we have up front attacking, it was puzzling. It just seemed like we couldn’t do the simple things right and were trying to do too much and forgot how to do the basics.

Thankfully, the game against Palace was a different story.

Here’s a game we won 5-0, but for me, it was still a challenging game, we didn’t run over Palace, we were just clinical with our chances and took every opportunity we could get. Palace weren’t horrific, we were just too good and that’s the type of thing I think we’ve been missing this season. The warm weather training and team bonding looks to have worked and it couldn’t have happened at a better time. We are in a title race and every point now means a lot more than the first half of the season, and if we can play like that every week, I don’t know why we couldn’t go on to win the whole thing.

We did have a two week break, we were fresh and ready to go, compared to Palace, who played mid-week and were coming off a tough loss to Everton, so I don’t want to gas the players or the performance up too much but it was definitely a step in the right direction. You could see what is possible with this squad, but this need’s be consistent, you can’t just play like that against Palace and then go away to Forest and not put in the same type of performance.

But, if we can play like that, take our chances when we’ve got them, punish opponents’ mistakes and work together as a team, we could easily we should win every game from now on.

I think the warm weather training in Dubai has worked, there was clearly a lot of work done trying to help build bonds and just general tactics that you could see coming through against Palace.

Hopefully this is the turning point and instead of losing the chase we start leading it.

Wha’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

