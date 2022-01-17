“The way Arsenal play, he’d suit them” Kevin Phillips urges Arsenal to sign this midfielder

Former Sunderland star, Kevin Phillips is confident that Youri Tielemans will suit Arsenal’s style of play and wants the Gunners to make a move for the Belgian.

The midfielder has been one of the most impressive players in the Premier League, where he turns out for Leicester City.

Bigger clubs in the competition admire him, including the Gunners and he could leave the King Power Stadium at the end of this season.

With Mohamed Elneny potentially leaving the Emirates, the Gunners might have to invest in another midfielder, and Tielemans should be high on their wishlist.

Phillips has watched how Arsenal has insisted on playing from the back, and he says that suits the former AS Monaco midfielder because he knows how to keep possession of the ball.

He tells Football Insider: “The way Arsenal play, he’d suit them. Arteta wants them to play out from the back and Tielemans is very comfortable on the ball.

“It would cost them a lot of money to get him out of Leicester but it’d probably be worth it. He is a signing that they need. They need extra quality in that area.

“I think he’d be a great signing for Arsenal. It’d be a major blow for Leicester.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have made some impressive signings in the last two summers and Tielemans would be another great addition to our squad.

The midfielder has been a leading player at Leicester and his fine form is one reason they won the FA Cup last season, with him scoring the winning goal.

His ability to hold the ball and pick the right pass will be very helpful and he might become the perfect long-term partner to Thomas Partey.