“The way he’s come back shows character.” Pundit heaps praise on Arsenal man

Granit Xhaka has massively impressed former Liverpool man Peter Crouch with how he has turned around his Arsenal career.

The midfielder fell out with the club’s fans in 2019 and nearly left the club the following January.

Mikel Arteta kept him on and assured him he was a part of the plans at the Emirates.

For much of his spell at the club, he has had a love-hate relationship with the fans, and he was stripped of the captaincy after throwing his Gunners shirt in a game.

Things have become so different now and he is a key reason the team is at the top of the league table.

He leads by example both on the pitch and off it, but he has also made a massive improvement in his game.

Speaking after watching him against Spurs, Crouch said via The Daily Mail: ‘From throwing the captain’s armband and the booing he was getting. The way he’s come back shows character.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Hopefully, Xhaka plans to write a book on how to turn around your career because he has done a remarkable one.

The midfielder has proven he is one man that loves the club and gives his all on the pitch.

Fans will agree with that statement now, but it wasn’t always that easy for him.

He can enjoy the moment. Hopefully it lasts for a long time.