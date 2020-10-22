The way Ozil has been treated by Arsenal is disgraceful

If that is where loyalty gets you then I may have to rethink my actions! (Opinion)

The way that Arsenal, the board, Arteta, or whoever it is has treated Mesut Ozil since project restart has in my eyes been absolutely disgraceful!

This article will no doubt cause controversy among those small minorities of fans who do not support Mesut Ozil, but every player deserves support from those that love them, especially if they have not done anything to deserve the hate.

Mesut Ozil is on a list of NOT MANY players who have remained loyal as ever to Arsenal, by signing a contract extension and committing his long-term future to the club even though they were failing to win big trophies at the time. Unlike some players, who in the past have moved on because they did not “agree with the philosophy” or “weren’t offered enough money.”

However, Ozil stuck it out because he loved the club that much and by doing so, this is the thanks he gets, to be excluded from the Premier League and Europa League squads, practically ending his eight years at the club in the most disgustingly appalling way ever if this does continue!

Aubameyang has recently committed his long-term future to the club and has signed a contract extension where he has become, if reports are to be believed, the highest earner at the club in front of Ozil. But will he be getting the same treatment as Mesut Ozil in years to come where he is left out of the squad, being isolated and treated as if he is nothing? OF COURSE HE WONT BE!

Whatever the issue is with Ozil it is clearly an off the field matter and as far as I am aware, over the years of being a football fan, off the pitch incidents should never be a reason for a player to be left out, unless it is in extreme circumstances, which in this case, I don’t believe it is.

Refusing to take a pay cut in order to look after yourself and thinking of your family and yourself for the future, especially after being misinformed about where the pay cut money would be going, was not a crime when I last checked. Yet Ozil is being made out to be a criminal for being one of a NUMBER of players to refuse a pay cut over the lockdown period.

And given the words written by Ozil in his recent social media post it is hard to understand just what the reason really is as the player himself is struggling to understand the behaviour of the club that he has remained ever so loyal to over the years:

So if he fails to understand it, what hope do the fans who have forever stuck by him and always will stick by him, have, to understand just why such a successful, loyal and talented player has been treated the way he has.

Fans call out for loyalty from players and after receiving the loyalty from Ozil himself, it has backfired on the German playmaker and as a result, he has been subjected to negative responses and reactions from the club and certain fans over the years.

No matter what happens to Mesut Ozil, how his time at the club ends, where he moves on to and what he goes on to do, he will always have me responding to his loyalty by sticking by him and supporting him from the side-lines!

Shenel Osman