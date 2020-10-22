The way Ozil has been treated by Arsenal is disgraceful

If that is where loyalty gets you then I may have to rethink my actions! (Opinion)
The way that Arsenal, the board, Arteta, or whoever it is has treated Mesut Ozil since project restart has in my eyes been absolutely disgraceful!
This article will no doubt cause controversy among those small minorities of fans who do not support Mesut Ozil, but every player deserves support from those that love them, especially if they have not done anything to deserve the hate.
Mesut Ozil is on a list of NOT MANY players who have remained loyal as ever to Arsenal, by signing a contract extension and committing his long-term future to the club even though they were failing to win big trophies at the time. Unlike some players, who in the past have moved on because they did not “agree with the philosophy” or “weren’t offered enough money.”
However, Ozil stuck it out because he loved the club that much and by doing so, this is the thanks he gets, to be excluded from the Premier League and Europa League squads, practically ending his eight years at the club in the most disgustingly appalling way ever if this does continue!
Aubameyang has recently committed his long-term future to the club and has signed a contract extension where he has become, if reports are to be believed, the highest earner at the club in front of Ozil. But will he be getting the same treatment as Mesut Ozil in years to come where he is left out of the squad, being isolated and treated as if he is nothing? OF COURSE HE WONT BE!
Whatever the issue is with Ozil it is clearly an off the field matter and as far as I am aware, over the years of being a football fan, off the pitch incidents should never be a reason for a player to be left out, unless it is in extreme circumstances, which in this case, I don’t believe it is.
Refusing to take a pay cut in order to look after yourself and thinking of your family and yourself for the future, especially after being misinformed about where the pay cut money would be going, was not a crime when I last checked. Yet Ozil is being made out to be a criminal for being one of a NUMBER of players to refuse a pay cut over the lockdown period.
And given the words written by Ozil in his recent social media post it is hard to understand just what the reason really is as the player himself is struggling to understand the behaviour of the club that he has remained ever so loyal to over the years:
So if he fails to understand it, what hope do the fans who have forever stuck by him and always will stick by him, have, to understand just why such a successful, loyal and talented player has been treated the way he has.
Fans call out for loyalty from players and after receiving the loyalty from Ozil himself, it has backfired on the German playmaker and as a result, he has been subjected to negative responses and reactions from the club and certain fans over the years.
No matter what happens to Mesut Ozil, how his time at the club ends, where he moves on to and what he goes on to do, he will always have me responding to his loyalty by sticking by him and supporting him from the side-lines!
Shenel Osman
He loved the club like you claimed, then y did he demand for such humongous sum. He is not even playing like someone collecting d said sum. Besides he is not d only player left out. Why is he blaming everyone but himself
As “humongous” as his wages are, the financial outlay for the club over a 5yr period is around £85m or thereabout. Compare that with Pepe with a financial outlay of close to £110m. Though most of the Pepe money went to Lille, it doesn’t change the fact that he’s more of a financial burden to the club.
I’ll be watching Willian and Auba over the next 3 years to see how much they justify their new contracts. If the last 4 matches is anything to go by, then we’re in for interesting times.
Another bloody Ozïl article but I must answer this one.
Shenel, you obviously have not seen or read Arteta’s statement in reply to Ozil’s comments made on social media. Arteta is clear the decision has been made by him and him alone, without any pressure from his staff, the board or the owner. He states it has nothing to do with Ozil’s views or any comments made to the media but is purely on footballing matters. He basically said Ozil hasn’t shown in training that he is up for the fight and has like so many other players at other clubs been left out of the team because he is not currently good enough. As much as I like Ozil and have supported him in the past, it’s time people like you Shenel got real and stop playing the loyalty card. Ozil should show his loyalty by proving he is good enough to be selected rather than loyalty to his pay and recent £8 million “loyalty” bonus. Ozil has played his last game for Arsenal and everyone needs to move on. We have an important game tonight we should be discussing rather than him.
You are spot on brother. SAF did it with Japp Stam, spurs did same to Danny Rose. Nobody batted an eye lid. Why is Sokratis not complaining too?
Good to see a reformed member of his fan club back on Planet Earth with the other realists , even though it took a long time. But welcome back anyway, Declan!
It took a lot of therapy, drugs and electric shock treatment Jon.
Was that therapy issued by jon fox himself, Declan?
Could not agree more Declan apart from the fact that Arteta blamed himself for being unable to get the best from Ozil rather than Ozil not trying
As for loyalty- show me loyalty in this day and age – from clubs or players
This whole Ozil situation has all of us wondering. So many unanswered questions about who, what and why?
I wish we could all agree that no one here is really in any position to judge either party. Be it Arsenal F.C or Ozil. Let’s imagine that Kronke himself was the instigator against Ozil because he wanted to save more money. And, Gonnersaurus was just a publicity stunt gone wrong?! Why else would you treat your mascot that way, after all? The club have also made a big bunch of redundancies. No other club. Just Arsenal. Even the Spuds with a new massive stadium bill didn’t need to sack their mascot and fire a bunch of employees. Does this all sound a bit whacky to any one else?
Maybe this is the Arsenal propaganda machine at work? To get the fans on board and support the “Ozil out” movement. Maybe Arsenal are so desperate to move him out to save money because FFP is that precarious and the club are now over the limit? I do sense some desperation within the club. That is for sure. MAybe MA himself is in a precarious position and under a lot of pressure from above?
Fact is, Ozil has always been 100% Arsenal. Yes, he’s also been top earner. But, why freeze out your only play maker? If Ozil had a chance to play now we may even see a new man? I don’t know. Do any of us know? I just don’t feel any of us really know the actual truth!
I have always been a supporter and fan of Mesut. At the same time, I believe Ozil must have been pampered by Arsene Wenger regime at the club.
We have heard stories of Ozil being left out of training because of very flimsy excuse. We have also seen on several occasions the way Ozil applied himself in games. The lack of desire despite being paid that amount of money is quite worrisome.
Ozil actually burned the bridge when he refused to take that pay cut and that singular action has come back to haunt him. This is the consequence of his action. You cannot continue to claim to be part of a group when you don’t believe in the ideals of the group. Can you imagine how the other players must have felt when he took that decision?
This article does not reflect on Arteta’s excellent management record so far and indeed Ozil’s performances in recent times. In fact it is purely written by the an Ozil fan who wants to stir things up when what should be happening is getting behind the team. Ignore the Ozil management team and his backbiting, so they do not get any oxygen. COYG
Arteta is a lackey. He knows our midfield is a joke. Even 30 minutes of Ozil on the field would created different results, especially v. Liverpool and ManC. Surely Ozil would have contributed more than Ceballos and William together.
Gunnersa,
I am honestly trying to be mild but you are a foolish liar.
Are people being forgetful or just stupid?
Ozil even at his best was never ever consistent from day ONE!
Have you forgotten how he disappears in every big game to the point where we all bashed Wenger for always refusing to sub him?
How many f**king excuses have been made?
Ozil started MOST OF, if not all our humiliating defeats away to Liverpool, City just name it, he would even lose the ball and attempt a lazy tackle and watch as we concede from his errors.
I keep asking why Cazorla was an instant hit with us, why didn’t he divide opinion like Ozil?
Cazorla joined when we had no Song, No RVP, Nasri but his quality shone through..Ozil depends on EVERYTHING and EVERYONE to even run!
I will just keep numb about this Arteta idea of dropping Ozil as he has made it very clear to us via his press conference that he takes the responsibility of dropping him and that it’s for footballing matters….if and I maintain if by any means we lack creativity in our play this season as we have bin under him so far since he has bin appointed….I will come really hard on him with criticism….as far as am concerned he hasn’t improved the team …. Winning an fa cup with a Burnley kind of approach only works once in 10 years….. Case in point Wigan winning the fa cup…. Even Wigan played good football when they did…. That fa cup won’t do it for me….I keep saying this….we finished 8th last season …. Again i repeat 8th I say with over 20 games in the premier league for him…so guys supporting this cutting the nose to spite the face decision can get it across well….he better just finished in top 4 playing well…. Can’t even imagine us getting knocked out of the Europa league last season by Olympiacos under him as well at home after winning the first leg…. And you just want us to think everything is okay coz we won the fa cup and some friendly trophy….let’s just sit back and see what he does with this team as far as am concerned not as bad as he has made them look while playing on the pitch….he better come up with the results or all blames lies on him….
Arsenal is not a charity organization. If Ozil want to earn his wages, he needs to work for it. Imagine if it was your business, you can’t allow anyone to earn a salary with lacklustre performance
Shenel, You inhabit a different planet from me. I am firmly grounded on Planet Earth. Where you are, God alone knows!
First off, you have absolutely no idea what the reasons are behind Ozil’s omission from the squads. Your opinion is based on what is being spewed out by the media outlets and we all know they care more about whatever agenda they are pushing, not facts.
Secondly, you say “Off the pitch incidents should never be a reason for a player to be left out”. Well, lets look at his on-field (premier league) contributions recently:
2017/18 (his last half-decent season) – 26 appearances, 4 goals, 8 assists.
2018/19 – 24 appearances, 5 goals, 2 assists
2019/20 – 18 appearances, 1 goal, 2 assists.
In the last 3 years of earning MASSIVE wages, he has contributed 10 goals and 12 assists.
Yes, He has a big social media presence and uses it to speak out against injustices against humanity (good on him – nobody is hating on him for that). I’m not saying that his political views and social media politics are not the reason he has been frozen out. But lets stop pretending that it is the only reason he will no longer play for the club. He is clearly a player on the decline and doesn’t have it in him to produce what we need at the top level.
He doesn’t fit the system as he is a liability without the ball and we have young talents coming through who have a future at the club, so why leave them out for the sake of playing an aging player who is well past his best? So many fans asking for the club to ‘get rid of the deadwood’, well, whether you like ozil or not, he is part of that deadwood.
To some extent I understand the decision of the board. If playing him will have massive financial implications on the club, such as the “reported” loss of revenue from the Chinese market, and he is not producing the quality we are paying him for, then why play him? Give other players who have a future a chance to stand up and make a name for themselves in that creative role which we are lacking at the moment (E.g – Saka, Smith-Rowe).
On a side note – this ozil situation will continue to be a topic that splits the fan-base. But that debate is not going to change the fact that he is NOT part of the team going forward. I for one trust Arteta and his vision for this TEAM and therefore respect their decision as being for the best interests of the team. Ozil is not bigger than the club and I choose to support the players that are going to contribute to the club going forward.
BRAVO and well said, you fellow realist. As with many others, you and I have noticed how many former Ozil fan club members are now desperately trying to row back on their former obsession with him, in the light of events and also since MA’ s public statement that he was only dropped from the squad for footballing reasons.
Of course the ones who still love him above the club and who are without any hope of being cured are still spouting their nonsense on this site,. But they are a fast declining breed and that at least is good to see.
What is clearer each passing day, is that when he finally leaves he will be- as I FORECAST A LONG TIME AGO -the single most loathed and despised ex player to ever leave our club.
More despised than such as Cole, Adebayor, RvP, Nasri etc. It is happening more as each day passes. I welcome all reformed Ozil obsessives back to Planet Earth to rejoin those realists who still and always will live here.
You don’t half rabbit on jon! 🤣
Arteta might be doing his press. C with a knife on his neck. Doing what most coaches will do. Taking the blame of the club mess.
still have my doubt if benching mesut is purely based on football reasons.
ozil was playing his best football before the pandemic since signing that contract, now he cant even make the team while willock( cant remember him having 3 good consecutive games) have game time over ozil.
kinda disappointed with the board tho
I am just happy Arsenal, under Arteta is becoming more and more ruthless, that is the way to go if we wanna compete at the top.
I love what Arteta has done here and I fully support.
Ozil’s wonderful 5 assists in two years can easily be replicated by ESR if he is given the chance.
The vast majority of people are NEVER truly loyal. It all depends on what they can get from you now or what they believe they can get from you in the future. And this goes for the Club, Players and Fans.
Once fans find a player that they believe is valuable to the club, they’ll then pretend to love the player. The player then pretends to be loyal to the club. Once that same player or any other player is perceived as not being valuable anymore, they immediately start hating, abusing and ridiculing the player.
Most fans have a position that is founded on prejudice, deceit and selfishness. Their position is not based on principles or values. Why was Fabregas called a mercenary when he took a paycut to join Barca but Sanchez is now being celebrated for doing same to join Inter? Every context depends on how it suits their prejudice or agenda.
Why did Arsenal refuse to let Alexis go to City when the player made it clear he wanted to leave? Why has Palace still stuck to Zaha even though the player is desperate to leave? Football clubs and its fans are as much mercenaries as the players. Everything depends on the situation and how much each party stands to gain or lose. Clubs look after their financial and footballing self interest. Same goes for the players.
But I get, people think CLUB over PLAYER is a virtue. They think throwing around the phrase “OUR CLUB” in every comment makes their bias any more noble. A player can be thrown under the bus in the interest of the club. Anything else mean you’re not a “true fan”. Luckily there are some fans who understand that there’s life outside football and certain values do not suddenly become less important simply because you’re a Fan.
thank you very much for probably the best comment I have ever read and will read on here!
i can only agree with you.. Hypocrisy and selfishness is something that’s common in clubs, fans and players.. Sol Campbell is a wonderful human being for the most Arsenal fans but A. Cole, Nasri, Clichy and Adebayor are despicable human beings? The difference is only the standpoint.. not their characters or their values