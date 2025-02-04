The win against Man City just the boost Arsenal needed ahead of Newcastle clash

How can Arsenal overturn the Carabao Cup first leg loss?
Arsenal now has some key players back to full fitness and in fine form ahead of the game, which gives them a huge boost.
Newcastle is a team that tries to dominate the key phases of the game, including launching effective counters and picking up their key men with the right passes.
This makes them an efficient team, which is why it seems whenever they launch an attack, they get a goal.
Arsenal has struggled with converting their chances over the last few games, which could prove disastrous in this match.
The first thing Arsenal must do is ensure they take their chances as they come because they are already two goals behind.
The next thing Arsenal must absolutely do is dominate the game in midfield. Thomas Partey showed great form against City, and they will need him to cut out the passing lanes from Newcastle.
The Magpies have forged a solid partnership between Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, and Joelinton.
If Arsenal is to win this game, their midfield must win the battle against the Newcastle midfielders while releasing Martin Odegaard to be at his creative best.
Against Manchester City, Arsenal defenders dealt well with Erling Haaland, except for that moment of misjudgement from William Saliba, which allowed him to score.
They must confidently deal with Alexander Isak in this game and not be intimidated by the Swede as they were in the first leg.
If Arsenal starts the game well and scores an early goal, it will settle their nerves, making it easier for them to win the game and overturn the first-leg result.