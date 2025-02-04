The win against Man City just the boost Arsenal needed ahead of Newcastle clash

Most people would have expected them to lose to the same opponent by that score in previous times, but the Gunners have shown remarkable improvement over the years.

They are now on top in that head-to-head duel with City, and their weekend win was the perfect way to prepare for the Carabao Cup semi-final return leg against Newcastle United.

Newcastle did well in the first leg at the Emirates and ran out 2-0 winners, a score no one expected.

However, the Magpies deserved that win, having dominated the key phases of the game at the Emirates. Can Arsenal return the favour at St James’ Park?

Newcastle has developed into a formidable team, and the Magpies will surely make the second leg tough for Arsenal.

However, after beating City, Arsenal should be full of confidence that they can get the job done on Tyneside.

