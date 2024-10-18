“The win is good confidence for us.” Emily Fox on Arsenal’s 4-1 Women’s Champions League win

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Emily Fox of Arsenal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Meadow Park on January 20, 2024 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

After two consecutive losses to Bayern Munich (5-2) and Chelsea (2-1), Arsenal Women finally won on Wednesday night. The encounter with Valerenga was crucial; the defeat to Chelsea made it evident that Arsenal could not afford to lose any more games.

Caitlin Foord emphasised the importance of avoiding dropping any points, while the former Arsenal Women manager, Jonas Eidevall, also suggested taking it one game at a time. As it should have been, the Arsenal against Valerenga match was the catalyst for Arsenal Women’s season-changing moment.

The impressive 4-1 victory over Valerenga provided the confidence boost our Gunners needed, and they delivered it. Post-match Arsenal right-back Emily Fox, who broke the deadlock with her first Arsenal goal, explained the game strategy they used.

She stated that they aimed for a swift start, which was achieved when she scored in the second minute of the game. She claims that, despite their lack of clinical play in the first half, they attempted to capitalize on their opportunities in the second half. Echoing Foord’s sentiments, she confesses that every game now is a must-win, and defeating Valerenga, a difficult opponent in their own right, is a promising start.

The USWNT fullback admitted: “We talked about having a quick start and really making a statement. I thought in the first half we had a lot of good chances, and in the second we finished it off.

“Every game is a must-win for us at this point. We knew how talented Valerenga are and how well they did against Juventus. So it was a great win for us.”

Fox’s statements demonstrate the desire and determination of this Arsenal team. Well, the aim is that the match against Valerenga was the turning point in Arsenal’s Women’s 2024-25 campaign; let’s hope so as they go up against West Ham, in the WSL, on Sunday afternoon.

