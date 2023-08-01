The window is all about Arteta, but once the players are on the pitch it’s up to them

In less than 7 days, the Gunners begin their 2022–23 campaign when they play Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. There are a lot of expectations for what Arsenal ought to achieve next season.

With Arteta managing to pull off headline deals that have seen Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber join, and there being at least hints of other deals to be closed, like that of David Raya, having a quality squad may not be the issue. The issue may be which tactics are employed and how the players implement them on the pitch

With a lot of changes like Xhaka leaving and Rice and Timber potentially being introduced in the starting 11, there may be a struggle for the team to be perfect, which raises the question, “What will Arteta do to prevent errors in his team in order to finally outwit Guardiola to PL Glory?”

Last season, after drawing 3-3 with Southampton, he admitted errors cost him, saying, “The concern is turning around those moments, especially if the players in some moments are in doubt. In football, you go through moments when you make errors and are not in a good moment, but you have to come away from that.”

Well, he and the boys will just have to work hard on repetition on the training ground. There is no other way.

Arteta may set up his best team; he may decide on the game plan. However, once the players get over the white line, he can only trust them to limit their errors.

Ultimately, he must believe in them. He has picked them.

Darren N

