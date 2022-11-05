The winners and losers from Arsenal’s backup players against Zurich

This week’s European endeavour saw a standout performance (in my opinion) from Eddie Nketiah. Admittedly he didn’t score, as is the case with our strikers presently, but his work rate and work off the ball was excellent. He is deceptively quick and was a constant thorn in the side of the Zurich defence. Much has been said lately about whether Eddie is good enough cover for Jesus, by me included, and whilst I don’t think this match was really anything to go by it does make me remember just last season when I was lamenting Lacazette’s inability to score, but decent effort, and Auba’s ability to score but non-existent effort. Eddie has shown loyalty when other players may well have just thrown a tantrum and gone elsewhere. He is trying, and as long as he continues doing that the goals will come.
Now, Albert Sambi-Lokonga. He didn’t have such a magnificent night. He was largely absent and appears to be doing a fabulous impersonation of Ainsley Maitland-Niles by constantly griping about not getting enough opportunities to play and then doing precisely nothing when given a chance. It’s infuriating to see young guys with bags of talent lack the willingness to roll their sleeves up and get stuck in. Much like AMN, ASL rolls his socks down and doesn’t get stuck in. They both possess that languid stride that propels them around the pitch with seemingly little effort and both have way more composure than they are entitled to, but neither Ainsley nor Albert seem to really know what type of player they are.
And lastly, a shout-out to poor Cedric Soares. He sits and waits patiently for a game and doesn’t seem to complain and then only got his chance last night when Tomiyasu had to go off having only come on shortly before. This was a strange one for me. Yes we needed to win the match but Cedric is a perfectly capable understudy. There was no need to bring Tomiyasu on and now he will be missing for a while with what looked like a hamstring injury. Annoying and avoidable.
what a joke, Nkeitah was a headless chicken. He killed so many attacks with a poor touch and poor decision making in the final 3rd.
Time to cut our losseson this one tbh nothing more than a 3rd or 4th choice. Maybe championship level player.
A loser not mentioned was Arteta, why on earth bring Tomi on when you have Cedric on the bench. What a brain fart by the coach, of seismic activity 8.
Lokonga another player bought for a pretty penny and is out of his depth. Maybe a loan spell would do him good.
The writer is right Eddie works hard on and off the ball, Jesus too works extremely hard for the team without actually scoring.
Reiss Nelson seems to be on the verge of coming good, he’s much more comfortable on the right wing, needs another full season of playing regularly to prove his worth.
A keep saying Lonkango needs a full season playing regularly at one of those newly promoted clubs under his belt.
Can just imagine had Arsenal got Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira in his place, with his tireless runs and Hollywood passing,
The rumor is strong in the south, Danilo is Arsenal bound, it is even rumor Edu hisself was at the match weekend. One thing for sure gooners is going to love this fast developing power house on the left if he ever Grace’s our turf.
We have seen enough of Lokonga. Last yr he was younger, new to league so most of his flaw went unnoticed. Now it’s obvious that he is a miss unless he makes sudden improvement. He can get the ball ticking but he is not game changer, when he plays we concede most of the goals through him. To keep ongoing progress of our team we need player who is minimum at Partey level or better than him and I am really skeptical that Lokonga can get better off Partey.
It’s easy to look back and say that Tomi should not have been brought on but a win was looking far from certain and a win was required. I think Arteta did the right thing. He isn’t a clairvoyant and the injury was very unfortunate
I completely agree with you SueP, some people can’t wait to have a snipe at the boss. As for Nketiah, I thought he had a pretty decent game and was unlucky not to score.
I am not formiliar with this Danilo of yours. Would you mind telling me which team he plays for? Fans mention so many names that are better than ours, but fail to mention the league and team they are playing for. Sometimes I’m lost. Don’t tell me to google the name!
I must have watched a different game as I thought Eddie was awful .
As for Vieria ,a complete waste of money IMO when we were crying out for an Athletic powerful midfielder and we buy a weaker carbon copy of Odegaard.
Lokonga is about as useful as a ashtray on a motorbike,AMN miles ahead of him ,and I’m not really a fan of his .
There is a massive gulf between some of these 2 nd string players and the main starters .
Agree Lokonga needs a loan out…especially.if we get either Danilo ir Luiz.
Someone above also mentioned what a wasted opportunity for AMN … sad to see guys not taking their chance and yet thinking they are guaranteed a first team place ! Great talent ..suspect temperament