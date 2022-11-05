The winners and losers from Arsenal’s backup players against Zurich

A match of mixed performances. by Ben Dungate

This week’s European endeavour saw a standout performance (in my opinion) from Eddie Nketiah. Admittedly he didn’t score, as is the case with our strikers presently, but his work rate and work off the ball was excellent. He is deceptively quick and was a constant thorn in the side of the Zurich defence. Much has been said lately about whether Eddie is good enough cover for Jesus, by me included, and whilst I don’t think this match was really anything to go by it does make me remember just last season when I was lamenting Lacazette’s inability to score, but decent effort, and Auba’s ability to score but non-existent effort. Eddie has shown loyalty when other players may well have just thrown a tantrum and gone elsewhere. He is trying, and as long as he continues doing that the goals will come.

Now, Albert Sambi-Lokonga. He didn’t have such a magnificent night. He was largely absent and appears to be doing a fabulous impersonation of Ainsley Maitland-Niles by constantly griping about not getting enough opportunities to play and then doing precisely nothing when given a chance. It’s infuriating to see young guys with bags of talent lack the willingness to roll their sleeves up and get stuck in. Much like AMN, ASL rolls his socks down and doesn’t get stuck in. They both possess that languid stride that propels them around the pitch with seemingly little effort and both have way more composure than they are entitled to, but neither Ainsley nor Albert seem to really know what type of player they are.

And lastly, a shout-out to poor Cedric Soares. He sits and waits patiently for a game and doesn’t seem to complain and then only got his chance last night when Tomiyasu had to go off having only come on shortly before. This was a strange one for me. Yes we needed to win the match but Cedric is a perfectly capable understudy. There was no need to bring Tomiyasu on and now he will be missing for a while with what looked like a hamstring injury. Annoying and avoidable.

On the plus side Keiran Tierney had his best performance in an Arsenal shir t for quite a while and just in time as that left-back spot is his to lose until Zinchenko and Tomiyasu are fit again.

Ben

————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta’s thoughts ahead of our crucial clash with Chelsea…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids</em<>