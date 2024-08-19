The Wolves game showed clearly why Arsenal urgently need Mikel Merino to arrive

In Arsenal’s first game of the season, fans were eagerly watching to see if the team’s left-hand side would finally come together. Mikel Arteta decided to give Oleksandr Zinchenko a shot at left back and Gabriel Martinelli a chance at left wing.

The duo tried their best to regain the Spaniard’s trust, but unfortunately, their efforts didn’t yield much result. Zinchenko’s defensive performance left much to be desired, while Martinelli showed outstanding potential but still struggled to find the finishing touch.

There’s definitely a need for a change on Arsenal’s left-hand side, but luckily Mikel Merino is on his way in. He could solve Arsenal’s LHS attack and defence issues. The Spaniard’s arrival in Arsenal’s squad brings another player who excels in ground duels and, more importantly, adds another dimension of aerial threat.

Throw in Mikel Merino’s impressive passing skills, and we have a 6’2 problem solver on our left side who can set up our wide players while also providing defensive support for the team.

Heading into this new season, it was important to make the most of Arsenal’s left-hand side, as it was a weak point last season. The Gunners have just brought in Riccardo Calafiori for the left back position, and Mikel Merino is also joining to play as the left central midfielder.

We expect them to make a significant impact once they fully understand their responsibilities. As he gradually integrates into the team, Calafiori may require some time to become fully reliable.

On the other hand, we anticipate Mikel Merino to bring immediate power, agility, assertiveness, height, and the technical finesse typically associated with Spanish players. With the Euros Champion on the left, the experiment with Declan as LCM will end with Arteta’s decision to sideline Partey to a backup role.

Darren N

