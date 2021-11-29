“The writing’s on the wall” Pundit admits the end is near for this Arsenal man

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell, has predicted that the Gunners will move Nicolas Pepe on soon as he struggles to establish himself at the club.

The Ivorian remains the club’s record buy, but he is struggling to make a name for himself at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has now placed the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe above him on the pecking order.

Both players are doing well and it is hard to see Pepe getting back into the Arsenal first-team any time soon.

He will have two more seasons left on his current deal in the summer and Campbell is convinced that Arsenal will look to cash in on him instead of losing him for free.

He told Football Insider: “This is a really tough season for Nicolas Pepe.

“He’s played a lot of games for Arsenal now – he’s done okay, but that consistency just hasn’t been there.

“When you’ve got two youngsters from the academy who are starting games and being more productive than you, putting in a better shift – then the writing’s on the wall for Pepe.

“The price tag was obviously inflated, and he will only have two seasons left on his contract after this one. If he doesn’t secure a first-team place, then I can see Arsenal cashing in.

“You don’t know what you’re going to get from Pepe in terms of goals, assists, and productivity. That’s why they will probably choose to move him on.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has been one of the worst signings in recent history and the sooner we get rid of him, the better.

The former Lille man is simply not good enough to play for Arsenal, and as the team gets better, it becomes more and more difficult to see him having a future at the club.

We would sell him at a loss now, but that is much better than keeping him around.