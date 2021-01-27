“The youngster is quickly becoming Arsenal’s most important player” Saka praised for another solid night

Bukayo Saka has been praised for his performance in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Southampton.

The Englishman ran the show as the Gunners came from a goal down to beat the team that eliminated them from the FA Cup.

Saka was all over the place, in a good way, as he scored and provided an assist, yet he was available to defend when the Saints attacked the Gunners.

Almost every Arsenal player deserves credit for their performance in the game, but Saka was once again the pick of the bunch.

Mirror Football wrote about the talking points from the game and couldn’t help but highlight Saka’s growing importance to this Arsenal team.

He was praised for how he rounded the Saint’s goalie, to make good use of Alexandre Lacazette’s pass to put Arsenal in the lead, before turning provider to the Frenchman later on.

They wrote: “Another week, another crucial contribution from Bukayo Saka.

“The youngster is quickly becoming Arsenal’s most important player, and once again came up with the goods for his side.

“Alexandre Lacazette’s first time pass could hardly have been better, suckering goalkeeper McCarthy out of his area into no-mans land.

“Saka flicked the ball round him but still had plenty to do with defenders racing back to their goal.

“Had he taken a touch it may have given them time to stop the goal, but an off-balance Saka shot quickly to give his side the lead. Impressive.

“Four goals in his last six starts – even more so.”

If the attacker keeps his form, he could help the Gunners break into the top four.