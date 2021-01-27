“The youngster is quickly becoming Arsenal’s most important player” Saka praised for another solid night

Bukayo Saka has been praised for his performance in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Southampton.
The Englishman ran the show as the Gunners came from a goal down to beat the team that eliminated them from the FA Cup.
Saka was all over the place, in a good way, as he scored and provided an assist, yet he was available to defend when the Saints attacked the Gunners.
Almost every Arsenal player deserves credit for their performance in the game, but Saka was once again the pick of the bunch.
Mirror Football wrote about the talking points from the game and couldn’t help but highlight Saka’s growing importance to this Arsenal team.
He was praised for how he rounded the Saint’s goalie, to make good use of Alexandre Lacazette’s pass to put Arsenal in the lead, before turning provider to the Frenchman later on.
They wrote: “Another week, another crucial contribution from Bukayo Saka.
“The youngster is quickly becoming Arsenal’s most important player, and once again came up with the goods for his side.
“Alexandre Lacazette’s first time pass could hardly have been better, suckering goalkeeper McCarthy out of his area into no-mans land.
“Saka flicked the ball round him but still had plenty to do with defenders racing back to their goal.
“Had he taken a touch it may have given them time to stop the goal, but an off-balance Saka shot quickly to give his side the lead. Impressive.
“Four goals in his last six starts – even more so.”
If the attacker keeps his form, he could help the Gunners break into the top four.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
If he could,finish the season with 10 goals, that would be suberb return for a winger of his age.
By the way, I wish MA would implement defensive side on Pepe. He rarely tracks back and was caught napping on the first goal.
I hope we learn go spread rumours about people’s personal lives when we know nothing about it.
Auba has given a statement. Its been his mother’s health all these while. He said he should be back home soon.
Those saying something about cheating on his wife, be careful the sort of information you spread about people
*we learn not to spread rumours