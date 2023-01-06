The Youri Tielemans to Arsenal rumours simply won’t go away

Nothing has changed; the Tielemans toArsenal links are not going away anytime soon.

Anyone who wanted Youri Tielemans for Arteta’s project should be concerned about how ice cold his transfer links appear to have become. For the past several months, the Belgian international has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates.

Because he was in the final year of his contract at King Power last summer, Arteta could have signed him for between £25 and £30 million, which is arguably a bargain considering the impact the 25-year-old can bring to any team he joins.

Arsenal never bothered to bid for him, and many were perplexed when Arteta chose to bid for Douglas Luiz on deadline day, but Luiz’s Villa bosses rejected Arsenal’s advances. We would have had more chances of getting him for Arsenal’s gg.bet/en/esports team than to prise him away from Aston Villa to the Gunners first team.

But due to the fact that Arsenal did not sign a holding midfielder last summer, so it would seem obvious that doing so this winter seems natural, although the options would appear to more severely limited in the middle of the European season.

However, following Gabriel Jesus’ injury in the World Cup, a move for a midfielder has been called into question, as all transfer efforts are focused on Arsenal weaponizing their attack. But that of course doesn’t mean that a midfielder isn’t still urgently needed for the rest of the season.

Yes, we still have the very competent Elneny back in the side after injury, and the young greenhorn Lokonga waiting in the wings, but are either of them likely to take us to the level of a League title winner?

So we are still in need of a EPL proven top midfielder in the mold of Luiz or Tielemans, don’t we?

If you’re wondering if Arsenal is still interested in Tielemans, Dean Jones tells that GiveMeSport they are indeed still interested.

Hinting that Arteta knows he lacks a player like Tielemans, saying, “I think that they are still concerned about lacking a certain profile of player within their squad, and that is one of the reasons that these players [Mac Allister and Tielemans] continue to be linked and why Tielemans is still on the radar.”

Arteta has another chance to sign Tielemans on a cheap deal this month, but he can sign him for free in the summer.

Hopefully, the Spanish tactician has a good reason for his Tielemans transfer call in January if Leicester play ball this time around…

Daniel O

————————————————————–