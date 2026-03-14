“Their style of play suits them” Alan Shearer predicts Arsenal v Everton

Everton has developed a reputation as one of the most unpredictable teams in the Premier League, particularly when playing away from home. Their ability to trouble opponents on their travels has made them a difficult side to face, and Arsenal are well aware of the challenge that awaits them in their upcoming league encounter.

The Toffees are set to visit the Emirates Stadium in what promises to be an important match for both clubs. Arsenal are determined to maintain its strong position in the league standings, while Everton is equally motivated as they continue their pursuit of a place in European competition.

Arsenal have been working intensely to ensure the squad remains in strong condition as the campaign approaches its decisive stages. Mikel Arteta’s side has performed well throughout the season, placing itself in a promising position across multiple competitions. However, maintaining that level of performance will be essential if they are to achieve their ambitions before the season concludes.

Shearer Predicts A Tough Contest

Despite Arsenal’s impressive form, former striker Alan Shearer believes the match will present a serious test for the Gunners. While he expects Arsenal to secure the victory, he has warned that Everton’s approach to away fixtures could make the contest difficult.

Speaking via the Metro, Shearer said, “It was a bit of a poor result for Arsenal midweek, but Everton going to Arsenal will be a step too far.

“I think Arsenal will win, but it will be difficult because of how very good Everton are away from home and how their style of play suits them.”

His comments reflect the respect Everton have earned for their performances away from Goodison Park.

Everton Also Has Plenty at Stake

Everton enters the fixture with significant motivation of their own. The team remains in contention for a European place and will be eager to secure valuable points as the season progresses.

Manager David Moyes has built a reputation for organising teams capable of frustrating the league’s strongest sides, particularly in crucial moments. Everton will therefore relish the opportunity to challenge Arsenal and potentially disrupt their momentum.

For Arsenal, the objective is clear. They must secure victory to maintain their advantage over Manchester City in the title race. With both sides chasing important goals, the match promises to be a competitive and demanding contest.