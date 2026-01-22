“Their year” Foremer Chelsea star backs Arsenal for Champions League glory

Joe Cole has expressed admiration for Arsenal’s Champions League campaign after the Gunners secured a notable victory over Inter Milan in the competition last night. The result continued a flawless European run for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have now won every match they have played in the tournament so far and confirmed their place in the round of 16.

Arsenal’s momentum in Europe

The performance in Milan further strengthened the belief that Arsenal are capable of going deep into the competition this season. Their consistency has been evident since the opening fixtures, and their ability to deliver under pressure has drawn praise from observers across the game. The Gunners have combined tactical discipline with squad depth, allowing them to maintain high standards despite rotation.

There is a growing sense that Arsenal could achieve something historic. Winning the Champions League would mark the first time the Gunners have lifted the trophy, and doing so without suffering defeat would be an even more remarkable accomplishment. However, the challenge ahead remains significant.

Consistency and belief

Maintaining their current level will be crucial if Arsenal are to turn promise into silverware. Any drop in intensity or focus could prove costly at this stage of the competition. Cole believes their approach and mentality set them apart, and his assessment reflects the confidence building around the squad, according to Talk Sport.

He said, “It’s incredible what they’re doing.

“I think they’re the strongest team I’ve seen at this stage of the tournament for a long, long time.

“I think it could be their year.

“You look at the squad. There were seven changes tonight and they went to the San Siro and put on a performance like that.”

Such praise underlines how Arsenal’s depth and resilience are being recognised. If they can continue to meet the demands of elite European football, the belief that this season could be special will only continue to grow.