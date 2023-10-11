Theo Walcott can’t wait for Bukayo Saka to return for Arsenal

According to Theo Walcott, opposing defenders are frightened of Saka. Despite the fact that our star boy missed the Premier League win over Manchester City last Sunday, missing a league game for the first time after starting 87 of the last games, Walcott couldn’t help but bring up his name when discussing our 1-0 triumph over Manchester City.

Our No. 7 has undoubtedly made the right wing his own. No one else in that position can do what he does. He’s unquestionably the #1 name on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet. On Sunday, Gabriel Jesus filled in for him and did a good job, but you could tell the Saka influence was missing.

“I think there’s always an element of that,” Walcott said on Sky. “He’s a player that’s so positive when he has the ball; he puts doubt into defenders’ minds; you would have hated playing against him, I’m sure [to Gary Neville].

“Yeah, of course, when your best player’s missing, you’re always going to miss him; it’s like Man City with Kevin De Bruyne; they’re missing him massively.

“He’s always going to create chances from nothing. That’s the thing; he’s the sort of player that would create a chance from nothing; you would just give him the ball, and he’d keep going.

“Like I said, the international break has come at a good time for Arsenal because he can get his players back fit.”

We may have defeated Manchester City without Saka, but we will need him when we play next in the next London derby against Chelsea. We are fortunate that the October international break came at this moment.

Hopefully, our star boy, who withdrew from England’s squad for their friendlies against Australia and Euro qualifiers against Italy, can recover over the international break. Arteta, on the other hand, must control his game time upon his comeback. Many of us didn’t anticipate him playing against Bournemouth and Lens (in the Champions League) in the weeks preceding his absence from the Manchester City game due to injury, but he did.

Saka is a wonderful player, and if he and the boys can win a major trophy this season, it will be the ideal reward for how dependable he has been for us.

Daniel O

