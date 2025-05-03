Theo Walcott names Arsenal youngster in his top five Premier League players

Arsenal teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly has enjoyed an outstanding breakout season, showcasing maturity and composure well beyond his years. Despite this being his debut campaign with the senior squad, he has consistently delivered assured performances, including against high-profile opponents such as Real Madrid. His emergence has been a source of pride for the Gunners, who view him as a long-term solution at left-back.

Lewis-Skelly’s talent has allowed Arsenal to shift their focus away from recruiting reinforcements in that position, as the youngster has shown he possesses the quality and temperament to thrive at the highest level. As the Gunners continue to regularly compete strongly in both domestic and European competitions, the teenager has played a vital role in their success. His ability to perform under pressure and contribute effectively in high-stakes matches has underlined his potential and value to the team.

His impressive displays have not gone unnoticed on the international stage either. The Englishman is now regarded as the first-choice left-back for the national team, which speaks volumes about his development and rising status in the game. Former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has also praised the youngster’s performances this season. When asked to name his top five Premier League players of the campaign, Walcott included Lewis-Skelly on his list, placing him fifth. Speaking via Amazon Prime Video, Walcott remarked, “One of the best players that Arsenal has produced in many years.”

The other four players on Walcott’s list were Milos Kerkez, Anthony Elanga, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, all of whom have had strong seasons in their own right. For Lewis-Skelly to be mentioned among such experienced names is a testament to the impact he has made in such a short period.

It is easy to overlook the fact that Lewis-Skelly is still a teenager, given the consistency and maturity of his performances. His continued rise offers Arsenal fans plenty of reasons for optimism, and he appears set to play a crucial role in the club’s plans for years to come.