Theo Walcott predicts an ex-Arsenal star to replace Guardiola at Man City

Theo Walcott has surprisingly tipped a former Arsenal player to replace Pep Guardiola as the manager of Manchester City.

City has become the most successful football club in the Premier League in recent seasons because of Guardiola.

The Spaniard does not seem prepared to leave the Manchester club just yet, but he will eventually exit the Etihad.

City knows this, and they are probably already eyeing some managers to replace him.

Mikel Arteta worked under Guardiola for a long time as an assistant at the Etihad before leaving to take up the challenge of rebuilding Arsenal.

Ideally, he is the man to consider as a replacement for Pep, but Walcott believes one former Arsenal player who can do the job is Cesc Fabregas.

He reveals why, as quoted by Football365:

“He’s a born winner, very similar to the way you see someone like Xabi Alonso or a Mikel Arteta or even a Pep Guardiola coming through.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fabregas was a successful midfielder when he played and most successful managers were midfielders.

However, Fabregas still has to prove his worth before he can get such an important job.

City will name someone who is already successful in management as a replacement for Guardiola and not a rookie coach.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…