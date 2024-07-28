Theo Walcott says current Arsenal side better than the team he played for

Theo Walcott spent most of his playing career at Arsenal and believes the current Gunners team is far better than the one he was part of.
The former winger played over 250 league games for the Gunners between 2006 and 2018 and remains closely connected to the club.
He retired professionally last year and has been watching as the Gunners evolve into one of the best clubs in England under Mikel Arteta.
Arteta has transformed Arsenal from underachievers in the Premier League into one of its top teams.
Walcott has seen them come close to ending their wait for a Premier League title, a competition he was unable to win during his time at the club.
He believes the current group is far stronger. The ex-England international told Arsenal Media:
“When I was at Arsenal, I thought we were incredible. We were in the Champions League every year and challenging for the title, but not like this team are now. They are more serious contenders every year, especially the last couple and that’s credit to Mikel and his staff and everyone at the club who have changed the culture of what Arsenal should be.”
Walcott played for us and has watched us play since he left, so he knows the difference between the quality of both teams.
Arteta has done a brilliant job, and we will continue to support him in making the team stronger.
Manc has a winning mentality which is so tough to break They were winning before Arteta could get the team up to scratch Both sides are top teams but they have the edge with that mentality They don’t panic and are so sure of themselves it’s going to take some beating We have hunger in our favor we have a dogged determination I think that’s how we’ll break their hold
I believe this season will be the toughest test of Pep’s managerial career when it comes to the PL. Can he pull enough strings to stave off enough complacency from setting in and keep that winning mentality and desire alive to the point of coming first yet again? imo, new blood will be vital to the MC starting XI this season in their quest to make it 5 in a row.
Fact – Arsenal is a different animal than when Theo played with us.
Fact – The gaffer has improved this outfit to the point Arsenal is rubbing shoulders with the Citizens.
Fact – phase five is definitely taking shape.
Fact this current Arsenal havn’t achieved anything that Theo’s teams didn’t
Oops 😉
This is it Dan, this outfit already established some amazing stats, the gaffer has to go one foot further in this final phase
Needs to start adding the trophies