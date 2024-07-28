Theo Walcott says current Arsenal side better than the team he played for

Theo Walcott spent most of his playing career at Arsenal and believes the current Gunners team is far better than the one he was part of.

The former winger played over 250 league games for the Gunners between 2006 and 2018 and remains closely connected to the club.

He retired professionally last year and has been watching as the Gunners evolve into one of the best clubs in England under Mikel Arteta.

Arteta has transformed Arsenal from underachievers in the Premier League into one of its top teams.

Walcott has seen them come close to ending their wait for a Premier League title, a competition he was unable to win during his time at the club.

He believes the current group is far stronger. The ex-England international told Arsenal Media:

“When I was at Arsenal, I thought we were incredible. We were in the Champions League every year and challenging for the title, but not like this team are now. They are more serious contenders every year, especially the last couple and that’s credit to Mikel and his staff and everyone at the club who have changed the culture of what Arsenal should be.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Walcott played for us and has watched us play since he left, so he knows the difference between the quality of both teams.

Arteta has done a brilliant job, and we will continue to support him in making the team stronger.

