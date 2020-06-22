There are already some noticeable changes since the return of football

The Premier League finally returned last week after the coronavirus-enforced break, but it is very different in so many ways.

One of the major changes to football as we know it is that there have been no fans in the stands.

However, that isn’t the only change to the game that we experienced when the teams returned to action between last week and now.

There has been an increase in viewing figures too and on the field, the absence of fans has proven to be a major factor.

Mail Sports disclosed several interesting figures after the restart of league games, among them is the fact that home advantage is gone without the fans.

After almost all the teams have played, they compared the stats of the latest fixtures with the stats of the games that were played on the normal league calendars until March, and under normal circumstances.

The goals per game have reduced from 2.7 that was scored from August to March to 2.3.

Tackles per game have also reduced from 33.7 to 31, first-half goals have also reduced from 46% to 22%.

Home wins have also drastically reduced with just 27% home wins recorded as football returned compared to 45% before the suspension of football.

It is still early days and things may even themselves out over the next few weeks.