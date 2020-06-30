There are at least two quality defenders at Arsenal claims pundit

Arsenal has been plagued by poor defending for some time now and Mikel Arteta’s side will have to get better in that area to become a top team again.

The Gunners have allowed in cheap goals, which is why even though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the Premier League’s top scorers, the Gunners are still struggling to make it into a European place.

To their credit, Arsenal has spent money on several defenders to help make them a better team at the back, but very few players have come in and been the required standard.

Last summer, they signed the experienced David Luiz from Chelsea, but the Brazilian has hardly been different from the rest.

However, there are some defenders at the Emirates who look good enough to help the team become a big side and Sky Sports’ Gerard Brand has name-checked two of them.

He named Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney as two decent defenders at the Emirates who could help Arsenal achieve their goals.

Brand said on Sky Sports: “Against Sheffield United there were still some scary moments that may have gone punished from a side with more confidence, but there are some positives emerging from the Arsenal defence.

“Rob Holding was MOTM against Saints; he did the simple things simply, which may seem basic but is still an improvement, and what really impressed me was the way he commanded the defence and pushed them up when Arsenal attacked, which reduces that gap between midfield and defence we’ve seen so often. I also think he’s a decent passer into midfield and gets the game going quickly.

“Kieran Tierney was also impressive against Sheffield United, so the positives are there, but there is a long, long way to go. There’s no doubt there is plenty of work to be done.”