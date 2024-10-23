There are fears that Calafiori may have damaged his ligaments

Riccardo Calafiori suffered an injury during Arsenal’s Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk last night, becoming the latest key player in Mikel Arteta’s squad to face a physical setback.

Calafiori has enjoyed a consistent run in the team and quickly established himself as a fan favourite at the Emirates.

The Italian defender was brought in to strengthen Arsenal’s defence while also contributing with forward runs during attacks.

He has performed admirably in that role, making him one of the players Arsenal can least afford to lose at this stage.

However, he was forced to leave the pitch during the Champions League game, and the extent of his injury will be determined after further assessment.

According to Calciomercato, there are concerns that Calafiori may have sustained ligament damage, which could result in a significant period on the sidelines.

As the club awaits the results of his scan, the early indications suggest that he could be facing a serious injury.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calafiori has been one of our most important players this season, and losing him to an injury is the last thing we want, so hopefully, his injury is not as bad as we fear it to be.

ADMIN COMMENT

