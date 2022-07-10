Analysis – There are very good reasons why Arsenal are targeting Brazilians

The Boys from Brazil by Peter Doherty

The proliferation of Brazilian players in the Arsenal squad since Edu’s appointment is not a coincidence. When you employ someone whose previous position was from within the Brazilian national team set up, you anticipate that he will take with him a knowledge of that country and an extensive network of connections. It’s a decision that was made in order to cultivate a connection in Brazil, and it is reaping dividends.

For Brazilians football is a religion. It consumes them. If you travel through the country you will see football being played everywhere. And I’m not referring to the quality pitches, Mondo turfs and floodlit venues you might encounter when travelling Europe. Any bare scrap of ground regardless of surface will suffice for a game of football or futsal in Brazil. It is also a country that has immense poverty evident in its sprawling favelas. And this is important.

A typical European player will progress through an underage team structure with some degree of coaching. Football will compete for their attention along with multiple other sports they have the facilities to avail of. The majority will be transported to their chosen sport by their parents or the club will provide. If the player shows potential then there will come a decision time as to whetherto pursue a career or explore other options. The overwhelming majority of Brazilians don’t have a choice. Football is the only escape.

This lack of option creates a hunger that is not softened by indecision and the attractions of other life paths. It instils a determination and drive that is insatiable because it is the only way out of poverty. Playing without facilities and structure creates a willingness to suffer for your sport. It is win at all costs. When you consider these circumstances and the scale of the population of Brazil it is unsurprising that it provides so many professional footballers to Europe. The Portuguese league understood the benefits of this connection a long time ago and have exploited it, aided by the fact that it was a former Portuguese colony and they share a language.

Arsenal’s strategy is a smart one. If you populate your squad with Brazilian footballers your profile in the country automatically increases. The popularity of the club grows and those hopefuls start to yearn to play for Arsenal as well as Real Madrid and Barcelona. This creates a player base of huge potential with a desire to come to the Emirates as their dream destination. This policy has seen the arrival of Marquinhos as the first of a possible long line of Brazilian prospects.

Considering the quality that Brazilian footballers have brought to the world stage for generations this offers a very potent exciting future.

That’s my input for this fine Sunday morning.

Peter

——————————————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Our Optimistic Gooner Matt Smith discusses Arsenal’s transfer window

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids