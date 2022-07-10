Analysis – There are very good reasons why Arsenal are targeting Brazilians

The Boys from Brazil by Peter Doherty
The proliferation of Brazilian players in the Arsenal squad since Edu’s appointment is not a coincidence. When you employ someone whose previous position was from within the Brazilian national team set up, you anticipate that he will take with him a knowledge of that country and an extensive network of connections. It’s a decision that was made in order to cultivate a connection in Brazil, and it is reaping dividends.
For Brazilians football is a religion. It consumes them. If you travel through the country you will see football being played everywhere. And I’m not referring to the quality pitches, Mondo turfs and floodlit venues you might encounter when travelling Europe. Any bare scrap of ground regardless of surface will suffice for a game of football or futsal in Brazil. It is also a country that has immense poverty evident in its sprawling favelas. And this is important.
A typical European player will progress through an underage team structure with some degree of coaching. Football will compete for their attention along with multiple other sports they have the facilities to avail of. The majority will be transported to their chosen sport by their parents or the club will provide. If the player shows potential then there will come a decision time as to whetherto pursue a career or explore other options. The overwhelming majority of Brazilians don’t have a choice. Football is the only escape.
This lack of option creates a hunger that is not softened by indecision and the attractions of other life paths. It instils a determination and drive that is insatiable because it is the only way out of poverty. Playing without facilities and structure creates a willingness to suffer for your sport. It is win at all costs. When you consider these circumstances and the scale of the population of Brazil it is unsurprising that it provides so many professional footballers to Europe. The Portuguese league understood the benefits of this connection a long time ago and have exploited it, aided by the fact that it was a former Portuguese colony and they share a language.
Arsenal’s strategy is a smart one. If you populate your squad with Brazilian footballers your profile in the country automatically increases. The popularity of the club grows and those hopefuls start to yearn to play for Arsenal as well as Real Madrid and Barcelona. This creates a player base of huge potential with a desire to come to the Emirates as their dream destination. This policy has seen the arrival of Marquinhos as the first of a possible long line of Brazilian prospects.
Considering the quality that Brazilian footballers have brought to the world stage for generations this offers a very potent exciting future.
That’s my input for this fine Sunday morning.
Peter
——————————————————————————-
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Our Optimistic Gooner Matt Smith discusses Arsenal’s transfer window
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Excellent article. A very good comparison between a typical European player and someone from favela
However, the homegrown quota forces Arsenal to develop their own talents. I think Flores and Hutchinson are currently the most skilled ones
That’s some good stuff. I always noticed that South American players (not just Brazillians) are skillful and full of grit. And your second point is great too. We can be as attractive to that part of the world as Real And Barcelona.
I concur with you only that we should emphasize on getting the very best of them ,Brazilians , you know what I mean, look at their national side and get two or three for the wings… Then go to Argentina and get one strong player for LB…the South American footballers are gifted and nurtured fighters as you have well put it. Arsenal needs bloody fighters for the league isn’t easy at all. Salad takers can’t give us the league at all.
The genius of Mikel, fetch two birds with one stone – The commitment of S American footballers is next to none, so as a team we keep pushing harder and climbing the ladder. Next we have the next gen kids wanting to be part of our club and ethos. Brilliant.
A billion Africans live in poverty. 3.5 Billion Asians live in poverty. So may be we should be scouring those continents too for talent. With 4.5 billion poverty stricken people between them surely we can source a decent LB and DM by the end of August.
@fairfan
RealTalk…Thank you 👍🏾
An excellent article and it makes complete and obvious sense too.
I have not read articles by this writer before. He may or may not have written any; I do not know at all.
But I would like to hear far more from this fine mind and I applaud EVERY TRUE AND SENSIBLE WORD in this piece from Peter!
I recall, as do most others, how Wenger with his vast knowledge of the French market, rapidly improved our team and squad with many excellent French players.
I say use what excellent specialist knowledge you have and use it to our clubs advantage.
That is what AW did and now Edu is doing.
Two previous articles Jon….
https://www.justarsenal.com/how-can-arsenal-fill-our-needs-this-summer-with-a-150m-budget/309877
https://www.justarsenal.com/arsenal-top-three-midfield-targets-which-would-you-choose/311073
Thanks PAT. I MUST BE GETTING OLD, as I even posted on one of those pieces.
It’s actually true of a number of countries – or it was.
Watcing the film The Three Kings, it shows that Scotland was similar in the past, before the Glasgow slums of the Gorbals were levelled and replaced with modern buildings. Back then, football was the escape route for working class kids to escape a life of drudgery in a dead-end manual job.
Busby, Shankly, Docherty, Stein and more recently Ferguson were the product of this at a managerial level, many others as players – the country punched well above its weight in football terms for a population of a mere 5 million (compare to Brazil’s 200 milion, England’s 55 million).
But when a country’s economy improves, people have other choices, so the drive is lost – hence Scotland’s demise on the world stage, sinking back closer to the expected level for their population size.
Germany maybe does better than it should for a first-world economy but it does also have a rather large population size and a good setup.
So it may be worth keeping an eye on Brazil’s economic development in the years to come, since that will have a direct impact on the quality of the raw talent emerging.
Great article that I enjoyed reading while nodding my head in agreement.
However, it does (?) highlight a weakness in Edu that being his knowledge of the rest of the world, football wise.
As GAI pointed out, there are opportunities across the globe and I wonder if, by breaking up our scouting system, we are not missing out on that market place?
Just to acknowledge JF’s point about AW (and of course David Dein) and the success with our French contingent – let’s hope that MA (and Edu of course) can bring the same kind of success (then they would all be geniuses).
It does seem that manure are following the same pattern, with their manager’s Dutch connection.
Grear article and discussion points.