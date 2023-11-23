There are many reasons why Arsenal should NOT sign Vlahovic

Arsenal needs a striker in January, but they shouldn’t be tempted to sign Dusan Vlahovic. It has been claimed that they can boost their chances of winning the league if they recruit a reliable No. 9 to make them efficient in attack.

A number of strikers have been linked, one of them being Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, who, as per a report by Teamtalk, is available for £50 million.

Remember, at the start, I said Arsenal ought not to waste their time going for Vlahovic? Well, here are the reasons why:

He could be an obstacle to Arsenal recruiting their top transfer target, whom I believe is Ivan Toney.

He is not an upgrade to Eddie Nketiah. The Hale End Graduate is way better than him.

As per Sofascore, Vlahovic has a 6.94 average game rating, while Nketiah has a 7.07.

Nketiah has a better xG than him; Arsenal’s No. 14 has 3.07 xG; and the Juve man has 0.47. Nketiah is also more likely to provide an assist for his teammates than Vlahovic; the Arsenal man has an xA (expected assists) of 0.31. Other than that, Nketiah can link-up play way better than Vlahovic (0.15).

With the Serbian also likely to need time to adapt to the fast pace of the Premier League, he may not instantly hit the ground running.

As you can see, there are a lot of indications why Arsenal shouldn’t gamble on Vlahovic.

Additionally, the ex-Fiorentina man snubbed Arsenal for Juventus last year. Why is Juve keen to sell a player who was tipped as the next great striker? Arsenal should just ignore the chance of signing him. I don’t know about you, but for me, it is hard to see what Vlahovic offers better than any of Arsenal’s current strikers.

