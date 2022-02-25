There are millions of happy Arsenal fans celebrating our win over Wolves this morning

Well, what a game!

Going a goal down right at the start of the match gave us a mountain to climb against an in-form Wolves who had not lost after taking the lead for an incredible 44 games.

With ten minutes to go it looked like Wolves were going to get their revenge after all, but amazingly Pepe scored with a brilliant turn, and right at the death Lacazette had his shot turned into the goal by the keeper. Boy did we celebrate!

Our joy may have been exaggerated after Ruben Neves spoke about us celebrating too much at Molineux, but there was no pretending that the players deserved to show joy and celebrate after our last gasp winner. As Arteta told Arsenal.com after the game: “Well it was a great one.”

“Winning at the end against a really good team, who – once they are ahead – are extremely difficult to beat them. I think they haven’t lost a game after going ahead since 2018, but we kept pushing. I think the attitude, the spirit, the quality the energy that the players put in, in the second-half again. To fight, to go and win the match was phenomenal. It created a great atmosphere and synergy with our fans, and it was great to win it that way.

“And I encouraged them to celebrate every victory. Because you can tell how difficult it is in this game to win football matches. Our supporters are the same, every time we win we should celebrate because when you lose or draw you know the faces are always (sad).”

It was a finish worthy of a Cup Final and we all celebrated like we had won the Cup! And so we should. It was three precious points taking us closer to the Champions League next season. And with Wolves playing at West Ham next, our win was a great blow to Bruno Lage’s hopes of Europe next year.

What’s not to celebrate!