There are millions of happy Arsenal fans celebrating our win over Wolves this morning

Well, what a game!
Going a goal down right at the start of the match gave us a mountain to climb against an in-form Wolves who had not lost after taking the lead for an incredible 44 games.
With ten minutes to go it looked like Wolves were going to get their revenge after all, but amazingly Pepe scored with a brilliant turn, and right at the death Lacazette had his shot turned into the goal by the keeper. Boy did we celebrate!
Our joy may have been exaggerated after Ruben Neves spoke about us celebrating too much at Molineux, but there was no pretending that the players deserved to show joy and celebrate after our last gasp winner. As Arteta told Arsenal.com after the game: “Well it was a great one.”
“Winning at the end against a really good team, who – once they are ahead – are extremely difficult to beat them. I think they haven’t lost a game after going ahead since 2018, but we kept pushing. I think the attitude, the spirit, the quality the energy that the players put in, in the second-half again. To fight, to go and win the match was phenomenal. It created a great atmosphere and synergy with our fans, and it was great to win it that way.
“And I encouraged them to celebrate every victory. Because you can tell how difficult it is in this game to win football matches. Our supporters are the same, every time we win we should celebrate because when you lose or draw you know the faces are always (sad).”
It was a finish worthy of a Cup Final and we all celebrated like we had won the Cup! And so we should. It was three precious points taking us closer to the Champions League next season. And with Wolves playing at West Ham next, our win was a great blow to Bruno Lage’s hopes of Europe next year.
What’s not to celebrate!
It’s worth celebrating
Looking at the table we have only lost to teams above us except Everton and Brentford, we have least draw (3) same as city.
This shows the coach is building a team with good mentality, in big games we have been the architect of our falls due lack of experience and mental frail, these are attributed to a young squad, no wonder we had 4 red card in those losses
I have missed celebrating with last minute winning goals. last night felt special.
its been a long to coming and usually we have been the team on the receiving end and then having to walk away feeling totally down and dejected. Do we remember how we all felt after when City game when they done us at the beginning of this year.
understand it was only 3 points but boy it was a big 3 points for us and most importantly it sent a message to the teams around us that the young guns wont crumble easily under pressure. WE ARE STILL IN IT!
no proper CF (apologise Lacca) and still we hit the back of the net twice in the last 2 games.
a long way to go until the end of the season but for now our dreams are still firmly burning brightly
onwards and upwards
I believe we are celebrating each Cup final we play which are our qualifying games for UCL next season. If Ruben Neves knew this 2weeks ago, he would have known peace.
The supporters at Emirates kept chanting, even though the team were behind. They were amazing and the players’/ manager’s interactions with the fans when leaving the stadium were great
Love it 🙂
Oh boy did i celebrate
We have become a football team again, winning all sorts of games. Two wins in two weeks against one of the meanest defences in Europe this season, love it. We are still lacking something, but we have an exciting young squad with an interesting potential. COYG!
Seriously i believe d boys needs to go through all this hardship sometimes becos it’s preparing them nd makin dem ready to b champions. Believe me this team is become one hell of a fearful team in Europe. Just some key more signing in d summer 2 stker, 2 mid, a right back competitor for Tomi nd i think we re ready to go. If we can successfully strengthen our squad then Top will b sure nd d league in d upper season
After 3 games 0 goals 0 points and 9 goals against. Rock bottom.
Yet that’s when I saw in Arteta the steely resolve.
His demeanour said “I believe in myself”.
That’s when I decided this is the man to take us forward and I said we can make top 5/6 even 4th is possible. Draws with Brighton and Palace did not deter me nor losses to United and Everton. A bad January out of the cups, a last minute loss to City and a draw with Burnley. Sacking the captain, restoring Xhaka no one came in during the transfer window. Yet I never waivered in my belief because I know Areta never doubts himself or the team he selects. Now while top 4 is the hope I keep to my summer prediction that 5th/6th is still the most likely outcome for Arsenal
fairfan
i have always said we would take the 4th spot but you are better man then me as at times my faith in MA has waivered.
for all the questionable decisions he has made over the season (understand he is still learning on the job) he has made some really good decisions too.
the 2 subs last night were spot on. personally i thought Lacca was done and should have come off but what do i know. He goes and creates the goal.
Great win and great performance from all the boys ,even gabriel picked himself back up from his early minutes blushes and performed admirably for the entire duration. There is a player who has been immense in the last few games and that is centric soares. Boy he has deputised perfectly for Tommy in these past weeks and no one seem to be talking about him.I feel he even contributes more to the attack that Tommy does and he defends well too.Great team we have at the moment. The second or third best defence in the league since our new backline started playing together, a decent midfield and a very good attacking force which is just one top drawer striker short of being one of the best in England or Europe at large.Great days ahead.
COYG.
Yeah, Gabriel will learn from it for sure (Next time just boot it out of play). Saying that, I thought White should/could have done more to get back and block. Hel looked like he had a freeze moment!
Celebrate we must. It was a hard fought win, full of grit and determination. The lads did not give up till the end and kept fighting. 3 precious points taking us ever close to the coveted CL places. OT, my heart goes out to all the Ukranians in Ukraine and pray to God for their safety and security. There are more important things in life than football and I hope this trauma ends soon, sense and reasoning prevails and peace and normalcy returns asap.
Ukrainians… here, here!
What a FANTASTIC sight to see so much passion from the squad! Not seen that kind of passion for a long time and it’s plain to see how much it means.
A massive shout out though to Pepe who score one and assisted the second. Would love to see more from him on a regular basis but maybe he is our super sub? Still, at £72m I doubt he can stay on the bench for such long periods.
I doubted we would score last night and hold my hands up. I was wrong. Glad I was though! GOYG!!!
This is fun!
To take 6 points from Wolves at this time of the season given the form they have been in is remarkable
Good performance from everyone again, good to see Pepe and Eddie get the opportunity to make an active contribution
Did Xhaka play at little higher again?
Cedric in on merit at the moment
I like the way White goes about his business, quietly and efficiently
Laca must be on his last Duracell now but what a shift and yes, of course the winner was his goal
Possibly the best thing for me was the way we played when we were up against it, chasing an important match at home against a team that has a great defensive record this season and we kept trying to play football in and around the box Pepe was instrumental and ultimately successful with that but I thought it was Ode’s influence all night
Dare I say a bit Wenger like in that respect
It was an awesome win. Really enjoyed it. However, as Ian Wright pointed out, Arsenal were very wasteful with the chances, and probably could have won that game easily had the finishing been more clinical. As much as I like Lacazette, he looks a bit slow and off the pace to me. I want to see more of Pepe too. What a fantastic goal from him. I think he still has plenty more to offer.