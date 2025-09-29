“There are moments” Mikel Arteta praises his team after closing gap on Liverpool

Mikel Arteta expressed his admiration for Arsenal’s character and resilience after they secured a crucial victory away at Newcastle United, a venue that has not often been kind to the Gunners in recent years.

St James’ Park has traditionally been a difficult ground for Arsenal, and many of their supporters approached the fixture with a degree of caution. Falling behind at half-time seemed to confirm those fears, particularly on a weekend when Liverpool and other leading clubs had already suffered defeats.

Arsenal’s response under pressure

Despite the setback, Arsenal showed determination and composure, refusing to join the list of high-profile casualties. They pressed forward in search of a way back into the game and were rewarded for their persistence, eventually securing all three points. The result was significant not only because of the opponent but also because it allowed Arsenal to close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the league table.

The victory reflected the growing maturity of the squad, which has often been questioned in challenging away fixtures. By overturning a deficit in such an intense atmosphere, Arsenal underlined their credentials as genuine contenders in the title race.

Arteta’s assessment

Following the match, Arteta highlighted the importance of both the performance and the result. Speaking via Independent Sport, he said: “There are moments in the season and obviously with the start that we had already and the difficult fixtures that we had, today we had the opportunity to close that gap, and do it in a stadium that has a very recent and difficult past for us. I think it shows how much the team wants it.”

His remarks captured the belief and commitment within the squad, pointing to the determination that will be required if Arsenal are to sustain their challenge. Arteta’s words also suggested that he sees the win not just as three points but as a symbolic step forward in terms of mentality and resilience.

The Gunners will need to display the same courage and character repeatedly if they are to claim silverware this season. The triumph at Newcastle has already strengthened the sense that Arsenal are one of the top sides in the country and capable of mounting a serious bid for the Premier League title.

