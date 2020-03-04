There are no easy games left for Arsenal in the FA Cup Quarter Final draw tonight

It is very likely that all 8 teams in tonights FA Cup quarter Final draw are going to very tough for Arsenal to get past unless there is a massive shock tonight or tomorrow. The draw will take place about 10 pm tonight after the holders Manchester City take on Sheffield Wednesday.

Also tonight our deadly rivals Spurs face Norwich and Leicester will try and get past Birmingham. Tottenham and Leicester will have home advantage and are expected to make it through without problems against the lower League sides, and although Man City are away, who would dare to suggest a Sheffield Wednesday victory? And can you imagine Man United losing at Derby County tomorrow?

So, looking at the likely names in the hat, there are expected to be SIX teams that are above us in the League, with Newcastle being the only team currently below us in the table. I am thinking that would be the most favourable draw for us after slamming them 4-0 last month, and we even beat them 1-0 up at St James Park.

But of all the other possibles I couldn’t see Arsenal being favourites to beat any of them, especially if we are drawn away from home…

You can watch the FA Cup draw live on BBC One or BT Sport at around 9.50 tonight, or even later if Man City game is taken to extra time..

FA Cup draw ball numbers

1 Sheffield Wednesday or Manchester City

2 Sheffield United

3 Chelsea

4 Newcastle United

5 Leicester City or Birmingham City

6 Derby County or Manchester United

7 Tottenham Hotspur or Norwich City

8 Arsenal