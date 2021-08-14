Losing to Brentford is hardly a shock – Same old Arsenal

Here we go again!

Should us Arsenal fans be surprised? Not one little bit! Was the result a shock? No, not really! Does it hurt? Well of course it does! Just like every loss.

But that’s what happens when you have a less than impressive transfer window and are then forced into playing some players who (let’s be honest) would not have been in the team if it wasn’t for injuries, and who really need to be sold sooner rather than later.

Handing a debut to Folarin Balogun that came solely on the grounds that our two key strikers of Alex Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang were ruled out with “illness”, was not going to end well.

And I bet the two of them were sitting at home watching, not surprised that the result went the way it did. Their unavailability wrote the result before a ball was kicked for me. And I know it’s not great positivity but that’s the truth.

Despite starting well Arsenal failed to take a hold of the game. The play through the midfield saw Xhaka and Lokonga fail to string passes together which begs the belief that it may be best if Xhaka leaves because he has quickly returned to the Arsenal Xhaka rather than the Switzerland Xhaka. And the only bright sparks in the team of 11 was Smith-Rowe and Tierney but again they cannot do it all themselves.

People will say well it is newly promoted Brentford who wanted it more, but given how our next run of fixtures look this would have been a key and most-needed three points to get us on the table. But without a recognised striker it really was going to go one way.

As if this is how we perform against Brentford then I don’t have much hope for the team when they come up against the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and even Tottenham as much as it pains me to say!

When people try to find some positives out of a loss to try and justify certain things then you know things are bad. There are never positives to take out of a loss no matter how much someone tries to kid themselves.

I feel as though a lot of repetitive articles will be written this season especially if things do not change and change quickly.

Our board need to pull their socks up, stick their hand in their pockets and make those signings that we have forever and always been linked with, because if we continue the season with the squad we have at our disposal, and with that squad only, then it will be goodbye Premier League and hello Championship!

Based solely on game one it has taken just 90 minutes to see that it is a new season but the same old Arsenal, and if things do not change quickly then Arsenal will be no more!

Gooners?

Shenel Osman