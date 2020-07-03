“There are some good signs” Mikel Arteta happy with the way things are progressing

Arsenal is making progress under Mikel Arteta, and the Spaniard believes there are good signs of things to come.

He became the club’s manager late last year after they had made a poor start under Unai Emery, and he was faced with a very tough task.

This Arsenal team is full of underperforming stars whose confidence had been affected by the poor run of results that they earned at the start of the season.

Arteta’s appointment was a breath of fresh air and the former club captain seems to be getting everything right with his team now playing some of their best football ever.

The Spaniard was speaking to Sky Sports recently about the progress that his team has made so far.

He admitted that he would love to see the players giving their best performances in a more consistent manner, but he did confirm that structures that he is putting in place are getting there.

He said: “I would still like to see it in a more consistent way, with more speed and more intent at times but the structure is getting there, whether we are playing with one formation or another, and so is the flexibility, the rotation of positions, the movement and the patterns of play.

“There are some good signs.”