‘There are still a lot of things to be done’ Arteta says Arsenal’s transfer business is far from being over

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsenal is still not done with the transfer market even though their Premier League season gets underway on Friday.
The Gunners have had an interesting summer window that has seen the likes of Nuno Tavares and Ben White join them.
They are still being linked with the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Houssem Aouar, though the fear is that not much more will be done.
However, Arteta seems to have other plans in mind and claims that there are a lot more things that can happen before the window closes.
The Gunners need a new creative midfielder, a goalkeeper and a striker.
This has made it hard for rumours of a transfer for the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Tammy Abraham to go away.
In a statement that seems to confirm that they want these players, Arteta says the door is still open for them to sign new stars.
‘Anything is possible and there are still a lot of things to be done,’ said Arteta as quoted by The Daily Mail.
‘It’s been a difficult transfer window and probably a lot of things will happen in the last week or so.
‘They (the fans) need to be excited and see a team capable of competing. Our history is related to that. That’s the aim. And that should be the objective.’
Pretty sure I’ve heard this line for the past decade .
Rinse and repeat comes to mind .
How they haven’t got players in before we actually kick off the season is unforgivable .
Should be 3 points Friday then we play 2 favourites for the title so with the same team and manager as last season it’s not hard to figure out how these games end up .
Out of all the teams that are the so called top 6 we should have got in early to rectify our massive disadvantages form last season .
Talk about stringing the fans along on this merry go around of mediocrity .
MA just got voted 19th out of 20 out ofthe EPL managers🤣 even Vieira got voted above him!
Grand total of 0.2% of the votes.
Agreed, same comments reused over the last decade. On pace for last day panic buy as usual, so that’s only thing consistent through all the managerial and management changes.
Itsa new year and a chance of doing better, but “excited” seems a bit excessive.
I’ll wait until window closes before considering any excitement, a lot yet to be done.
Attacking football would be exciting, but so far it seems same ole same ole negative football.
Almost every team will bring on players over the last few weeks so I totally understand why everything isn’t done and dusted. Although like many wish the window closed before the season started.
The only position that worries me is keeper as of anything happens to Leno in these first few games, Edu will be looking at a king’s ransom to bring in anyone of quality.
Well season starts tomorrow so in my opinion way too late like normal!
Any new player now will take a month or 2 to integrate into the team and come to terms with our ridiculous tactics.
What happened to the transfer plans that were well thought through and we knew EXACTLY who we were going for….also promised all business would be done early. MA and Edu are jokers.
Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth on The Transfer Show:
“Arsenal continue to keep an eye on Martin Odegaard’s situation at Real Madrid. He’s got two years remaining on his contract but reports in Spain continue to say Real may consider letting him leave. Make no mistake about it, Arsenal will be front of that queue”
Sigh…..
Also I think they are playing fast and loose with the word “queue” lol