‘There are still a lot of things to be done’ Arteta says Arsenal’s transfer business is far from being over

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsenal is still not done with the transfer market even though their Premier League season gets underway on Friday.

The Gunners have had an interesting summer window that has seen the likes of Nuno Tavares and Ben White join them.

They are still being linked with the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Houssem Aouar, though the fear is that not much more will be done.

However, Arteta seems to have other plans in mind and claims that there are a lot more things that can happen before the window closes.

The Gunners need a new creative midfielder, a goalkeeper and a striker.

This has made it hard for rumours of a transfer for the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Tammy Abraham to go away.

In a statement that seems to confirm that they want these players, Arteta says the door is still open for them to sign new stars.

‘Anything is possible and there are still a lot of things to be done,’ said Arteta as quoted by The Daily Mail.

‘It’s been a difficult transfer window and probably a lot of things will happen in the last week or so.

‘They (the fans) need to be excited and see a team capable of competing. Our history is related to that. That’s the aim. And that should be the objective.’