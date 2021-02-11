“There are talks with teams from England” Arsenal target confirms Premier League interest

Manor Solomon has been on the radar of Arsenal for some time now, and it seems that the Gunners may finally land their man.

He is one of the top players at the Ukrainian side, Shakhtar Donetsk, and has continued to deliver fine performances for them.

He stars for them in domestic and European competitions and has now caught the attention of several teams.

The 21-year-old has 5 goals and an assist in 17 competitive games for Shakhtar this season, but the campaign might be his last with them.

It seems that Arsenal isn’t the only English team looking to sign him after he revealed recently that he has interest from the Premier League.

The Israeli winger claims that a move to England is his dream before revealing that several teams in the Premier League have been in talks with him.

Solomon said as quoted by Sun Sports: “There are talks with teams from England. There are things that can happen in the summer.

“My dream is to play in England and it also seems to be the most realistic option for me.

“And teams in England can pay.”

Having played consistently in the Champions League, Arsenal might need to finish this campaign inside a European place to get his attention.