“There are too many that, no matter what you do, will let you down” Pundit slams Arsenal players

Jamie Redknapp has slammed Arsenal players as the club continues to struggle with poor form.

Arsenal was beaten 4-1 by Manchester City at the Emirates yesterday as they meekly exited the Carabao Cup.

They have been worse in the Premier League with their fans hoping that they would make a statement of intent by beating City yesterday.

But they suffered yet another embarrassing loss and their players haven’t been showing enough fight in their recent games.

Redknapp says that he was impressed by the Gunners when they beat Manchester United at the start of last month, but at the moment, they are terrible.

He admitted that ultimately, it is the manager that will pay with his job, however, there are only a few players at Arsenal who are ready to play for the club.

Others are just there to let you down, suggesting that even a new manager will not get the team into a better position with the same players.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Redknapp said as quoted by Sun Sports: “It’s a real problem for Mikel Arteta – losing 4-1 at home is not ideal.

“The last win they had was on November 1 at Man Utd. To be fair I thought they were onto something then.

“All of a sudden things have gone and they’re now devoid of confidence.

“Of course they can sack the manager, but the bigger problem is there’s only three or four players you can trust.

“There are too many that, no matter what you do, will let you down.

“It’s a team full of kidders right now and I feel sorry for the young players.”