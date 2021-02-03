‘There are zero excuses for him’ Ferdinand slams Arsenal man for comical red card

Bernd Leno has been slammed by Rio Ferdinand after he earned a comical red card in Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Wolves.

The German goalkeeper misjudged the flight of the ball and handled outside his area in the second half.

He was sent off instantly and reduced Arsenal to 9 men, leaving them with a mountain to climb, having already lost David Luiz to a red card just before halftime.

Ferdinand was on punditry duty on BT Sport and claimed that while Luiz’s sending off is still confusing, Leno simply has no excuse and his handling of the ball outside his area was comedic.

Ferdinand told BT Sport via the Metro: ‘We’re still quite confused about it but what we’ve learned is you’re better off just smashing the striker and you’ll probably get a booking.

‘But Leno, there are zero excuses for him.

‘He’s misjudged the bounce of the ball and from there, it’s just comedy.’

The German has now left Arsenal to rely on struggling Alex Runarsson as winter signing Mat Ryan is nursing an injury.

The Icelandic goalie hardly inspires confidence and kicked a pass straight to a corner when he came on after Leno’s sending off.

The next game without Leno will be tough ones for the Gunners.