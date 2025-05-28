“There aren’t many options out there.” Ian Wright discusses Arsenal’s striker search

Arsenal has been criticised for failing to sign a striker in the last two seasons, and the Gunners are in the market this summer to change that. The lack of a consistent number nine has been a talking point despite the team competing strongly in the Premier League and Europe.

Mikel Arteta’s side has compiled a list of targets, and some of these players are reportedly eager to join the project at the Emirates. It is shaping up to be an exciting transfer window in North London, but failure to address the striker issue would leave fans disappointed once again.

More goals can mean silverware

Although Arsenal have not lacked goals entirely, they have often missed a focal point up front who can convert chances with ruthless consistency. Adding a prolific striker could be the difference in tight matches that decide title races and knockout ties.

Near misses have only emphasised the need for a striker who can lead the line and produce moments of brilliance in high-stakes games. There is optimism that reinforcements will come, but the right choice must be made. The margin for error is thin, especially given the competition from rival clubs.

Ian Wright backs Isak as the ideal fit

While the transfer rumour mill continues to swirl, club legend Ian Wright has offered his view on who would be the best option to lead Arsenal’s attack. Speaking to Four Four Two, Wright said:

“It is tough simply because there are not many options out there and the ones that are available, everyone is looking for. I am seeing Šeško, Gyökeres – Isak is probably someone who is not going anywhere now. If I could have taken anyone, I would have taken Isak. That is not being disrespectful to the others, but he is just brilliant.”

There are still a number of forwards who could meet Arsenal’s needs. The club must act decisively and bring in a striker who can take them from contenders to champions.

