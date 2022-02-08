“There comes a point” Mari discusses his time at Arsenal.

Pablo Mari struggled with injuries and limited playing time for much of his time at Arsenal.
The Spaniard is spending this second part of the season on loan at Udinese and will certainly get more chances to play.
He was one of the first players to move to Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, and he was a first choice for the Spanish boss initially.
However, Arsenal has since improved their defensive options with the likes of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes.
These new stars forced him out of the Emirates, and he has now spoken about his time there.
He tells Radio Marca, as quoted by Sports Witness: “I haven’t had any luck at Arsenal, but when I’ve been on the pitch, I think I’ve given a very good level. In the end, there comes a point where you have to make decisions.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is not the best view to see players who were previously starters become benchwarmers, but it is normal in the world of football.
As the club evolves, new and better signings will join and the older squad members will have to prove they are good enough.
Mari couldn’t win the competition for a place and he may have played his last match for us.
If he does well while on loan, the club will earn a good fee while offloading him in the summer.
2 Comments
Nice guy seemingly, but his lack of pace got exposed in the PL, and he wasn’t the defender we had hoped when he signed.
Quite a few times he got caught out and couldn’t recover, lost focused and ball-watching, and too many times he got out-muscled off the ball.
Showed he wasn’t starter material, and I would argue not a reliable sub or backup player for this league. I’d rather bring on Holding, and that says enough.
Another example of a poorly scouted player being signed and then loaned out to another club whilst we pay his wages.
If he is not good enough get rid of him. Arsenal would be in a much better state if they didn’t have deadwood like this kicking about.
The money he rakes in for not being good enough could be invested in a player who is or his squad place could be given to a young player who wants to do well for the club..