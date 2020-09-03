There has been no communication between Mikel Arteta and Arsenal midfielder

Tuttosport claims that Mikel Arteta and Lucas Torreira haven’t spoken in a long time now.

The Uruguayan is one member of the current Arsenal team that the club might offload this summer and he is attracting attention from the Italian top flight.

He joined Arsenal after a fine performance in the 2018 World Cup and he was one of the crowd favourites in the 2018/19 season.

However, last season wasn’t his best as he fell out of favour initially under Unai Emery and then Arteta.

He never worked his way into Arteta’s plans before the end of that season and as the Gunners consider signing a number of midfielders, his future remains very unclear.

The report is continuing to advance links between him and Italian side, Torino and it insists that he remains a top priority target for them.

The Italians are now being managed by Marco Giampaolo, who was his manager when he played for Sampdoria and he wants a reunion claims TuttoSport.

Arsenal has just completed the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille and they will most likely turn their attention to strengthening their midfield now.

They have plans to sign Thomas Partey (The Express), but he is expensive and selling Torreira might give them the funds that they need.