“There has been progress” Former Gunner makes a very bold claim about Arsenal

Kevin Campbell says progress has been made at Arsenal this season even though it doesn’t look like it has.

The Gunners ended the campaign outside the European places, the first time in over 20 years.

That just concluded season is a new low and shows that the Gunners have been regressing since Arsene Wenger left.

The Frenchman only finished outside the top four in one of his seasons at the helm and the club felt they weren’t making progress with him anymore.

They have appointed two managers after him and it seems they have regressed greatly from last season when they won the FA Cup.

They will now look to fight back and return to the Premier League’s top four next season.

Campbell has urged the club to back Mikel Arteta in the next transfer window and added that while it doesn’t seem obvious, the Gunners made good progress this season.

“I’m pleased Josh Kroenke was there,” he told Football Insider.

“Whatever incidents are happening, with the protests and stuff, if you are the owner or part of the ownership team it is only right that you are there.

“I think he was there for other reasons as well. I am sure there were discussion in the background with Edu and Arteta. They need to know where they are going to go this summer.

“The way the season finished, there are a lot of Arsenal fans who think no progress has been made but I can assure you it has. I know it doesn’t feel that way right now but the last 24 or so games there has been progress. Arteta has taken a lot of flack so you have to give him praise when it is due.

“This is a huge summer for the football club. We know there was a bigger picture in him getting certain players out of the dressing room. Ever since he has done that the form has picked up.

“The Kroenke’s need to open the cheque book, the time is now.”