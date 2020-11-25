“’There is a high probability that he will move to a big club.” Arsenal target tipped to make January move

Arsenal is one of the teams that want to sign RB Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai, and the latest update about his future should prepare the Austrians for a move from one of Europe’s big boys.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the best midfielders in Europe at the moment and he is certainly only in Austria for the time being.

He helped Salzburg to reach the Champions League group stages in the past two seasons. He has also won the Austrian Bundesliga for the last three seasons.

He scored 12 goals in 41 matches for them last season, and he has scored 5 goals in 14 games already this season.

As he continues to impress, Salzburg knows that sooner, rather than later a big side will come to sign him.

The club’s sporting director Christoph Freund was speaking about the midfielder recently and he admitted that the next transfer window might be the one that the midfielder leaves them for another top European team.

He told Bild as quoted by Mail Sport: ‘Of course you would like to have the player in the club as long as possible.

‘On the other hand, it is also healthy if he takes the next step at the right time.

‘Let’s see what happens in winter, but there is a high probability that he will move to a big club.

‘That is definitely a next step in development so that he can tap this potential and this performance with every game.

‘I’m convinced that he can become one of the most interesting midfielders in Europe in the next few years.’