There is a lot of work still to do, but Arsenal have got the job half-done already

Job only half done!

So, my fellow Gooners, the first half of the season is done and dusted and what a perfect cliff-hanger we have!

Come on then guys, how many of you Arsenal fans would have thought at the beginning of the season, we would be top of the Premier League, five points clear, come the break for the World Cup?

I must admit myself, after the start we had, I hoped we would be in and around the top four, but never did I imagine first place come the break.

I guess that is what happens when you are not too arrogant and you don’t run before you can walk. In other words, most of us Arsenal fans have remained grounded and modest about how our team is and has been doing, because we know how quickly things can change.

Whenever I was congratulated for Arsenal winning “yet again” and for remaining top of the league, my response has always been “for now” because I do not want to jinx things.

So, for now life as an Arsenal fan is pretty damn good. For now, it seems the fans and the players are all on the same page and that nobody is getting ahead of themselves. For now, our boys have done the job for the first half of the season.

But there is a hell of lot more work to be done and progression and improvement to be made before we can really begin to get a bit loud.

Although it is nice to see that the team is mirroring what a lot of us fans are saying too and remaining humble. So, let’s continue not getting ahead of things, and let’s take each game as it comes as we have been doing.

It remains to be seen what the second half of the season will be like though and we are not stupid enough to believe it will be an easy ride, we do know it will be tough right up to the end of the season.

But all we can do is hope and pray that the second half is more like the first, and that we quickly pick up where we left off with no serious injuries or issues to our players…

Heres hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

