“’There is a problem there,” Ray Parlour discusses Arsenal’s poor disciplinary record

Former Arsenal man Ray Parlour has slammed Thomas Partey for his dismissal against Liverpool after their 2-0 loss in the fixture.

Partey has been an important player for the Gunners and had just returned from the AFCON in Cameroon.

Mikel Arteta started him on the bench and brought him on later in the fixture as the Gunners chased it.

The Ghanaian earned two quick yellow cards, and he was sent off just minutes after coming on.

He is the latest Arsenal player to be shown a red card in a game this season and their bad disciplinary record doesn’t impress Parlour.

He tells TalkSport: “There is a problem there.

“I think he needs to sit down with the team and say, ‘Look, silly mistakes, you’re making so many mistakes!’

“Suddenly, he’s out for the weekend. They were light in midfield anyway and he would’ve been a big player back after being at AFCON, suddenly he’s missing again.

“I played in a team that got red cards, I’m not saying we didn’t. But not as regularly as this team now.

“I know the rules have changed a bit and you can’t tackle sometimes, but that was a stupid mistake last night. A really stupid mistake and he’s let his team down.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey’s red card is truly a show of lack of discipline from this Arsenal team, and they have been too naïve at times.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder is one of the most experienced players in this team and he shouldn’t have earned such a quick sending off.

Xhaka and Gabriel Magalhaes are two other Arsenal stars who have been sent off this season and Arteta has to ensure Partey is the last member of his squad to do so.

