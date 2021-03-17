‘There is a reason for that’ – Hamann backs Arsenal decision

Former Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has faced some huge criticisms from former Premier League midfielder Didi Hamann in the aftermath of his side’s 5-0 defeat this week.

The defender was slammed after he supposedly scored an own goal under minimal pressure to start off the rout, before trying to dribble out from the back in his own half and being at fault for his side falling 3-0 behind on the night on the way to a 5-0 drumming.

Mustafi has come in for criticism during his time at Arsenal also, but did improve initially under manager Mikel Arteta when he first took over the role in December 2019, before falling back down the pecking order after the Coronavirus pandemic had put a halt to the division.

Didi Hamann, who was well-known from his time with Liverpool and the German international side in his playing career, has moved to slam the defender.

“What these players do is a shame for this traditional club,” Hamann said after the final whistle (via HITC).

“The players suffer from excessive self-confidence. They think that they are better than they really are.

“The simplest thing in football is to defend. You don’t need great skill, you need cohesion and desire. And they can’t even do that. What this team allows is characterless and not worthy of a Schalke 04!”

Didi moves onto back Arsenal’s previous decision to overlook him prior to allowing him to leave.

“He arrives, then plays a role in the change of coach and is involved in every goal conceded. This is a player who has not played for Arsenal for a year and there is a reason for that,” Hamann added.

Schalke 04 only signed the defender on a temporary deal until the summer, and the player could well struggle to find potential suitors in the top divisions if he doesn’t improve before the end of the term, when his current side will no doubt be relegated and look to trim their wage-budget.

Patrick