There is a very worrying trend in Arsenal’s transfer dealings

A worrying trend for Arsenal’s bad asset management by dgr8xt
Hello all. I’ve been thinking for some time of what I consider to be poor asset management by The Arsenal football club. I feel there is no better time to do so than now, seeing that a particularly dangerous, alarming and sinister trend is beginning to take shape around our would-be outgoing transfers. Please consider carefully that:
1. Torreira had a fruitful season with Fiorentina but the club are unwilling to take up their €15m buyout option even though they are clearly aware that he’s worth more than, that going by his age, ability and form this past season. This is despite selling Dusan Vlahovic for €85m only four months ago. As at the time of writing, they are yet to take up the option which I believe they would find any means to do before the deadline if they were really serious
2. Bellerin had a very fruitful campaign with Real Betis but the club has also been adamant to even say anything along the usual lines of “wanting the player to remain with them and doing what they can” for the player to remain even though Bellerin publicly said he wants to stay there. His asking price is said to be about €10m maximum.
3. Benfica has been reported to be keen on Bernd Leno, who is also keen to join them. But is £8m too much fo them to pay? Apparently, they think so
4. Mourinho’s AS Roma refused to up their bid from £12m to £17m (difference of just £5m) for Granit Xhaka but agreed to sign Tammy Abraham for £34m. Is that too much for them too?
I’m not one given to much statistics. But if we consider the amounts for which Arsenal sold players over the years, the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Samir Nasri, Robin Van Persie, Alex Iwobi, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, etc, versus what it cost us to bring or develop them, it’s in stark contrast to how we’ve conducted our business since our technical director arrived. When clubs can see that:
1. The gift from heaven (how Aubameyang is regarded in the Camp Nou) left us for free with 18 months on his deal. We’re still paying most of his wages.
2. Mavropanos left us for next to nothing even when his talents and consistency were obvious.
3. Guendouzi left us for about one-sixth of his value.
4. Willian was handsomely rewarded with a £15m pay off.
5. Pepe has been left to completely lose his value despite being our most expensive signing.
6. £20m was rejected from Wolverhampton Wonderers for Ainsley Maitland Niles only for him to be subsequently left to rot and his value nosedive.
7. Mustafi and Kolasinac were paid off (we weren’t getting any pounds on these, were we?)
8. Özil was being paid over £300k p/w to play for Fenabahçe
9. Leno has obviously been devalued due to being perpetually benched.
10. Real Madrid just won the Champions League (there has to be a tenth point. It looks better than having only nine, hence this one)
Seeing the above points, I can deduce that clubs do not want to pay anything of substance for any of our players because they see the probability of us cancelling such players’ contracts or selling for ridiculously low fees. I fear this might be a theme for our already terrible player sales department in this window.
It was reported that Lampard had some issues with the Chelsea board when he was coach due to the perpetual benching of Kepa Arrizabalaga. The board argued that Arrizabalaga at least had some value which should be protected in case of a future transfer.
Where is our technical director in all this? Who gives away players for these diabolic and atrocious amounts. This is not the Manager’s doing and I do not blame him one bit because “someone” was supposed to complain about how Saliba’s treatment might impact his value and about the devaluation of other assets.
If someone had inserted a buyout option in Joe Willock’s loan to the barcodes last season, I’m very sure it would not have been any more than £5m. Someone was willing to loan Arthur Melo for two seasons with an obligation to buy for €40m, a transaction who’s termination has given Josh Kroenke about the only genuine praise he’s ever received from Arsenal fans.
If my inference above is correct, then we’re in a whole lot of trouble as regarding player sales this transfer window. Many have said that we could make as up to £90m or more from sales of players like Maitland Niles, Torreira, Guendouzi, Mari, Leno, Bellerin, Cedric, Pepe, Nelson and probably Xhaka. I honestly do not see us getting more than £35m for all those players combined, going by what we’re currently experiencing. Someone hasn’t been doing the club any justice in this department.
Someone has seen it as okay to have purchases far higher than sales. Liverpool spends but also sell well. It’s indeed a transfer window to look forward to, and I’m hoping for the best window we’ve had in ages.
But transfer window activities are basically divided into two – outgoings and incomings, and someone is making one of those two not to look particularly attractive.
This article is so true it makes me sad. And when I remember some are cheering for this and call it progress it makes me depressed.
I never cheer lost money but I cheer when bad attitude and mediocre players are binned. The issue with our players is that they rant too much on social media and that loses our bargaining power. From AMN refusing to play full back, Torrera crying about everything in England, to Auba being late or least bothered for training, Bellerin and Guendozi bad mouthing the club, we have the worst attitude of players on the roster. and all these were pre Arteta signings. Arteta is trying and has succeeded to a small extent kn revamping the dressing room attitude and environment. You don’t hear or read cheap talk from any of his signings
Bad attitude or not pre Arteta or not, the fact of the matter is protecting player’s value regardless of if the coach want him or not. He should not let the outside know.
You have completely missed the point unsurprisingly as most pro Arteta do religiously. Jumping out in defense without considering the facts.
The point is all clubs knows we have a lot of players that the coach doesn’t want, we have a tendency of giving our best players for free and pay them to win things with other clubs. In any negotiations now Arsenal is at a disadvantage.
And our players knows this too, if they want out they just have to scratch someone ego and they are going to be paid to play somewhere else.
Pre Arteta signings you say? Good luck selling Nketiah with that huge contract that he got for doing nothing.
Very good point about selling Nketiah with that huge contract he just got. When he becomes practically unsellable, Wenger and Emery will be blamed. Aubameyang also got his huge contract under Edu Gasper’s watch and yet Wenger was blamed for signing him. I wait on Nketiah’s story
And I forgot to mention the Xhaka and Elneny contracts. More blames to be distributed between Wenger and Emery soon
Add Mari, Cedric, Runarsson, Lokonga and Tavares while we are it. Wenger and Emery left memos for their signings.
And Willian. Signing of the century. Arteta masterstroke.
@HH
How does one not let outside know? That’s so delusional thinking that in 2022 you can keep anything behind closed doors. This is an era of technology, internet, social media, Live News etc.
This is the information age.. This is not 1960 where you could keep secrets and be confident they will stay sealed away..
For example Auba, anyone could see it for themselves that he was out of form since 2020 when he renewed his contract. So how does a club hide Auba’s lack of form from potential suitors that are willing to pay a defent fee for him? On top of that he is in his 30’s on wages in the region of £300,000 a week. Do you know that Auba has his own team (Agent, PR, family and friends)? His people will leak information in the media of how he feels etc.. The club will do the same etc.. So there is no way one can keep things from the outside in 2022 where we have the internet / social media / live news 24/7..
Sure we could not have hidden Aubameyang’s form from other clubs who would not want to pay a decent fee cos of that. But:
1. An indecent fee for an out of form player is better than giving said player away freely while paying him huge sums of money weekly
2. I’m sure someone also did not consider the lack of form for a certain Brazilian midfielder playing for Juventus before agreeing to bring him to our club on a two season loan with a €40m buyout obligation. But we keep saying that our players are not good enough or out of form, and use that as the reason for the low bids from other clubs
I am one of those that cheered and will keep cheering every time any poor attitude wage scrounger is pushed out of the club at any cost..
If they were any good then we would be getting offers for them from other Top clubs.. But even the ones we give away on loan end up being rejected by those same clubs they are loaned to.
For some we were even offering to subside their wages but still no serious top club was willing to take them..
Says it all, doesn’t it?
Talent is not an issue. Our players are talented enough based on their performance wherever they go which doesn’t paint dear Arteta in good picture.
The issue is our generous wages which most clubs can’t match and players are unwilling to reduce. Why would they?
Another issue is our public devaluation of our players something which is very obvious only an Arteta apologist would deny in a love is blind kind of way.
@HH
Can you list names of these many players of ours that show their talents everywhere they go?
And if so then how come those clubs are not willing to pay a decent amount for them? They are willing to pay so little or even nothing at all for them. They are willing to just give them back to us instead of paying anything.
Where are these bidding wars for them if they are as good as you want to suggest?
What does that say?
Very nice article…prepare to be called negative for sharing facts.
Totally agree with this article. You left out another point. Saliba, bought for 27m 3 seasons ago, french player of the year and Marseille want to pay less than what we bought him for.
We’ve dug ourselves into a hole and everyone can see it
The problem is not just the club but the players in question. If these players are as good as you think they are, there would be more than one club interested in them, so the price will go up, and again, the pandemic has hit many clubs so hard that managing players contracts that were signed before the pandemic is a problem. Most of these Arsenal players are not good enough but are on hug wages that Most average clubs can’t afford. If you put up a Smith Rowe or Saka up for sale, there will be a bidding war, why? Because they’re top talents. The reason nobody wants to buy those players is an indictment on their abilities. So in summary, the issues here are;
1: poor management from the club. Signing and Giving huge contracts to average talent
2: Average players on high wages. When an average players gets a huge contract, he doesn’t want to go below that in negotiating a move, hence the reason we’re paying and letting them go for free.
3: effect of the pandemic on clubs spending powers. Most clubs are in financial crisis and are looking for free deals, even the almighty Madrid and berca are buying free player, so don’t expect any small club especially outside of England to splash out cash on average players unless they have a significant talent or resale value.
4: inflated player values. Most of the sums being quoted for this players should be their actual value going by their abilities in a normal world.
Yet somehow, other teams manage to get at least some good bucks for their players. Ours is very very very diabolic
@SirJoe
You put it better than I could..
@Sirjoe
I am hearing that we have awarded Nketia a new £100,000 a week contract.
No wonder we end up finding it difficult to shift these players when the time comes.
How the fck has Nketia gone from an average player a few months ago to now being worth £100,000 a week?
We never learn, do we?
With the advent of Billionaire ownership and then huge TV rights the top 6 Premier league clubs have been spending high and selling low for 20 years. It’s not just Arsenal. All of the examples you have quoted are all pre Arteta and pre the process. This summer will be the last bad loss window. Lacazette 50m. Free.
Torreira 27mill. 7m?
Xhaka 30mill. 10mill ? Reasonable for a 30 year old.
Leno 27m. 9m? Reasonable for a 30 year old.
Pepe remains problematic but if we can get a tune out of him next season we could get 30-40m the following summer.
Partey was over priced and is over paid and injury prone and we would be wise to shift him ASAP
The rest are relatively low level losses.
Guendozie 11m. Sold for 9m.
Mari bought for 7mill. Sell for 2m?
Cedric. was free. Release free?
Runarsson. 3m. Free release?
Cedric was free.
Some will even yield a profit.
Bellerin free. Should yield. 5m?
I think Niles and Nelson will both come back as quota players but if we were to sell we would make 10mill on both as both were free.
All 6 of our new Process recruits plus Gabriel will hold their value for several years.
Martinelli 7m and especially ESR and Saka free are huge value assets. Nketia came free and has value because he will lower the price of any incoming striker by 20% at least and he is quota which guarantees a 15m selling prce.
So yes the past was terrible but the future looks far more positive regards player recruitment value.
Pricing history could also affect the way other clubs would want to bid for our players. The worrying thing is we’re being linked with some mid players to continue the cycle. If we have to blow big cash on one player who would massively improve us then we have to than sign two mid players who would eventually be replaced in future.
At least we have been saving wages haha let’s give it all to nketiah. He is going to be on more than luiz diaz
Edu is clearly smoking something very strong
In the end it seems to come down to inflated wages. Other leagues cannot match their salary and the players dont wanna take a paycut/ did not do well enough on loan to attract interest from anyone besides their loaned club. And from the latest news Arsenal has not learned to stop overpaying players. It’s the same stuff over and over with this club.
Truly depressing reading about how woeful we are in terms of outgoing player sales.
The club has devalued, ostracized, and permanently benched players to the detriment of the club.
The man management has been nothing short of atrocious and embarrassing, and there is plenty of blame to go around.
Arteta and Edu have shown their inexperience, upper management and ownership apparently are AWOL in this as well.
The mismanagement is from the field, to the boardroom, straight up to the owner’s box.
Where is the person supposed to ensure valuation and protect assets?
This blame goes from the top down in the club, it happens on every level.
@Durand
The sad part is, other clubs see these two inexperienced and incompetent muppets and laugh. They’re easy marks…IJS
A timely and excellent article.
The gross miss Management of resources is an indictment on our sporting director.
My take on the Management of Saliba and Mov is well documented,
A keep saying Marina Gvanovskaia of Chelsea will be available and could assist and save us millions.
I would virtually agree to pay her Nketiah’s wages if she was to come to us
Or may be some people will start to acknowledge what some of us acknowledged long time ago. Most of these players got wenger sacked. They got Emery sacked and would have gotten Arteta sacked hadn’t the board clocked where the problem was.. They couldn’t make it past 8th place..
The board used its logic for once and decided to clear out these dead players at any cost..
And isn’t it telling that no one is willing to pay a decent price for most them? Even the clubs that take them on season long loans end up saying “No Thank You” at the end of the loan deal.. What does that say about these players individually?
You are not going to force or dupe any club into paying a decent amount for these some of these players. They all can see it with their own eyes how overrated, overhyped, overpaid and overpriced..
That’s like owning a business, for example a restaurant where customers have a look at your menu and not impressed, or try they your food but then are not willing to pay the full price.. You don’t then start complaining about how your food is given away at embarrassing discounts.. All you have to do is look deeper into your own business and the product you are offering to your potential customers.. May be the Chef is not good enough, may be he uses poor ingredients that are a recipe for disaster?
How come no serious / Top clubs are willing to take our players even if sometimes we are willing to even go as far as subsiding the wages of these players?
But we have many success stories for loan players like Mavropanos, Guendouzi, Nelson, Torreira, Saliba and Bellerin. I therefore do not think that those players are as bad as you seem to view them. They flourish under other managers. Why not ours?
besides for Guendouzi I dont see how any of those players have “flourished”. Improved from being woeful here, yes, but not good enough to start/ even be on the bench. Trying to make Bellerin happen is beating a dead horse
The point is that we should be getting some pretty pennies for them, especially when their loans have gone well. But the clubs are not willing to pay for some reason
Aubameyang along with Leno had been carrying the club on their shoulders from Wenger’s to Artetas time. He single handedly won the FA Cup for us and saved us from worse even though credit is given to someone undeserving.
Shouldn’t we ask ourselves why his attitude changed?
Reply to goonster.
Also why their performances took an all mighty nosedive .
How many of Artetas signings will be deadwood players as you put it goonster in the next few seasons ?
Cause from what I’ve seen the cycle will continue .
Agreed. I’ve repeatedly said that Leno is not as bad as we make him out to be. He may not be first choice anymore but he’s by no means a bad goalkeeper. He singlehandedly kept us in matches for an entire season, loosing the club’s player of the season award to Aubameyang, a goal scorer. He should have been brought in when Ramsdale was not performing well towards the end of the season.
Couldn’t make it past 8th place you say? They got 5th and 6th with Wenger, 5th with Emery, and didn’t get 8th until Arteta took over.
Those same players also help lift the FA Cup with Arteta, and the Community Shield (if you count that).
Some leave that out, and only mention the poor locker room; not too poor though to win the cup and the shield
We cannot attract the type of players that are required to make Arsenal a force again that is never going to happen where we are challenging for prem league just have to except we are a mediocre team who will be nothing more than a top 6 club fans need to get use to it instead of living in a dream world!
My fear right now is Newcastle United. They will almost certainly finish above us next season.
They also said that before Everton was almost relegated