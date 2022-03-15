There is almost no chance of Arsenal loanee remaining in Italy

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was convinced he was good enough to play regularly at another club and asked to leave Arsenal in the summer.

The club kept him with the promise of more game time, but he eventually got his wish to leave in the last transfer window.

He joined AS Roma on loan for the rest of the campaign with an option to buy.

The versatile England international was full of confidence when he first moved to Italy, but he has found life there tough.

Jose Mourinho has been unhappy with his contributions so far, and the Portuguese boss has not used him regularly.

This is a clear sign he will leave the club when this season finishes because he has simply not impressed well enough.

Forza Roma confirms that to be the case, and they report that his chances of remaining in Rome permanently are slim.

Instead, another Arsenal player could move to the club in the summer, insisting that the Romans haven’t given up on signing Granit Xhaka.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Maitland Niles has certainly found that the grass is not always greener on the other side and he is probably not as good as he thinks.

It is hard to see him playing for Arsenal again, considering that Mikel Arteta hardly uses him.

The former West Brom loanee will probably get an English club that will take a chance on him when he returns in the summer.

