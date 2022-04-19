“There is always a chance” Arsenal man open to not returning to the club

William Saliba has again cast doubt over his Arsenal future by insisting he is open to remaining in France.

The Gunners signed the defender in 2019, but he is yet to kick a ball with their first team, having been considered not good enough by Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish manager has sent him out on loan in the last year-and-half and he is coming of age at his present temporary home in Olympique Marseille.

Has been tipped to return to the Emirates and become an important player for Arsenal, but he can also stay at OM as he has been one of their best players in this campaign.

Speaking on his future recently, he left the door open to staying at the Ligue 1 side.

He told Le Parisien: “There is always a chance. I do not hide that I am very happy in Marseille.

“I have developed, I have passed a milestone.

“If I make it into France’s squad it’s thanks to Marseille, because there is a lot of visibility.

“They are a very big club with a lot of pressure, but when you’re good there are a lot of good things that happen to you.

“We will see in May or June depending on the discussions. Today, my future, I don’t know what it is.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering how much progress he has made in this campaign, it is fair that Saliba is thinking about remaining at Marseille.

The defender has developed well there and has even earned an international cap.

Now, Arsenal has to convince him to return to London and be a part of their first team.