“There is interest” Manager confirms he knows Arsenal wants his star man

Diego Simeone has confirmed that he is aware of Arsenal’s interest in Julian Alvarez as the Gunners continue to pursue a possible move for the Argentinian attacker. The forward has become one of the most sought-after names in European football ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal reportedly view Alvarez as a player capable of significantly improving their squad. His consistency, versatility, and proven quality in attack have made him an attractive target for a side looking to take the next step.

Arsenal Admire Atletico Star

Alvarez has continued to deliver impressive performances whenever he has played for Atletico Madrid. His influence in key matches and ability to operate across the front line have strengthened his reputation as one of the game’s leading attackers.

He also performed well in the Premier League during his time at Manchester City, meaning he already has valuable experience of English football. That familiarity could make him an even more appealing option for Arsenal.

Competition Intensifying For Signature

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also reported to be interested as clubs across Europe prepare to strengthen for next season. Arsenal, therefore, face serious competition if they wish to complete a deal.

Although this stage of the campaign is usually focused on trophies rather than transfers, Arsenal appear to have started laying the groundwork for a summer move. Any serious attempt to sign Alvarez would likely require substantial planning and a major financial commitment.

A transfer of this size could force Arsenal to break their transfer record once again. Alvarez’s age, pedigree, and current importance to Atletico Madrid would naturally command a very high fee.

As quoted by Football365, Simeone said: “I just suppose it is normal. He is an extraordinary player. There is interest from Arsenal, Paris St Germain, Barcelona and other teams. But it is nothing we are concerned about.”

Alvarez would represent a statement signing capable of elevating an already competitive squad. However, with elite rivals involved and Atletico under no pressure to sell, securing his signature would be one of the most difficult deals of the summer.