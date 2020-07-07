“There is no chance” Arsenal chances of landing Premier League target take a hit

Arsenal has been linked by the Mail with a summer move for Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin.

The exciting Frenchman has had a fine start to life in the Premier League with his pace and trickery helping Newcastle United to unlock defences and score the goals that they need.

He has been involved in 11 goals in 25 Premier League games for the Magpies this season and his overall performance has seen him linked with Arsenal as well as return home with PSG.

The £17 million summer signing committed to a six-year deal at Saint James Park, and it seems he won’t be going anywhere soon if his manager has his way.

Steve Bruce was speaking on the midfielder’s future after the recent rumours linking him with a move to a top team emerged, and he maintained that they would not be selling one of their best players in the summer.

The Newcastle boss told reporters via Goal.com: “There is no chance [of him leaving], no chance. Every player in the world has got their price, but Allan has only just arrived. He signed a six-year deal in the summer.

“If people are talking about him, good. It means he’s doing it on the pitch. That’s all they can focus on and let the rest look after itself.

“I wouldn’t put a price on him. When you’re looking at the levels of money we bought him for, he is arguably the best pound-for-pound signing in the Premier League. You show me another better. What he has produced, we have probably got the buy of the season.”

Arsenal and his other suitors remain bigger teams than Newcastle and it would be hard for him to turn them down, however, there is no way that The Geordies will sanction a sale unless some really big money was offered.